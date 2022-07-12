A graduate of Coastal Bend College back when it was Bee County College is now donating a piece of history.
Tom Garabrant, former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, graduated with the class of 1980 before joining the U.S. Army. During his time serving in Iraq, Garabrant purchased a U.S. flag and coordinated to have it flown on a combat mission with the U.S. Air Force.
The flag flew in September 2005 with the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Garabrant purchased four different flags to donate to the educational institutions that helped shape him as a person. Bee County College is the place where he received his associate’s degree.
“When you’re a veteran, you take your oath to defend the flag and then also when a veteran dies, he’s buried under the flag,” said Garabrant. “... The flag has a very special meaning to all veterans.”
Garabrant looks back fondly in regard to his time at Bee County College. He recalls Ed Massey, the man who recruited him to Bee County College. Massey was instrumental in changing his life and offering him mentorship.
In addition to Massey, Garabrant also offered thanks to the following people from Bee County College:
• Lionel J. Edmonson Jr., a chemistry instructor
• Glen Engeling, a professor of biology.
• Ruth McMair, an professor of English.
• Al Past, a linguistics instructor.
• John Brockman, then-president of Bee County College. He was also a history professor.
“I’m forever in debt to Bee County College,” said Garabrant. “... I just find the community in Beeville to have a very very good southern hospitality. I find the people very very friendly and they just have good, strong Texas roots. It’s just a very fantastic place and it will always have a place in my heart.”
The flag donation will be finalized during a Veterans Day celebration at Coastal Bend College. The flag will be displayed in a shadowbox either in the president’s office or in the hallway of the administration building.
