Joe Hunter Field is one of the premier junior college baseball facilities in the nation, and now appears it could be home to one of the newest NJCAA Division I baseball programs in the nation.
Coastal Bend College’s board of trustees, at their Sept. 14 meeting, approved by a unanimous vote an agenda item that would announce the college’s intention to move its baseball program from the Division III level to the Division I level.
The move could come as early as the upcoming 2022 spring season, pending the results of a vote of other National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV member institutions.
The college sought and received immediate approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association to move to the Division I level for the upcoming season as opposed to waiting for the 2023 season, when the association is scheduled allow institutions to announce their division commitments for the following four-year period.
Tyler Junior College, the only other Division III program in Region XIV, announced last month its intention to ask the association to grant its request to move from Division III to Division I.
The NJCAA immediately approved Tyler’s move to Division I, pending approval from the other schools in the region.
Cantrell said he expected the other Region XIV schools to approve the request from both CBC and Tyler. That vote was slated to be held Sept. 21.
The announcement by Tyler, Cantrell said, was one of the biggest contributing factors in asking the board to approve the move to Division I.
“It was a confluence of events,” he said. “Primarily it was Tyler making the decision to go to Division I. That essentially eliminated Region XIV Division III baseball as we know it.”
The upcoming divisional realignment also played a factor, Cantrell said, because the college was within the declaration period with the NJCAA.
The other factor was the program’s track record against other Division I schools.
“You look at our historic track record against Region XIV Division I baseball south, which was Laredo, Blinn, Alvin, Galveston and Wharton County, we’ve been pretty successful against those programs even as a Division III institution,” Cantrell said. “San Jacinto is an entirely different conversations, but everybody else, we’re already playing pretty close to their level.”
Scholarships are the primary difference between Division I and Division III.
Division I programs are permitted to offer up to 24 full athletic scholarships in the sport of baseball. According to the NJCAA website, “colleges may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room & board), up to $250 in course required supplies, and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route.”
Division III programs, meanwhile, are not permitted to offer any type of athletic scholarship.
The plan for CBC, according to Cantrell, is for a pool of $8,400 in scholarship money to be available for the baseball program.
That amount, which is the total available for all players, is equivalent to approximately 65% of the cost of one full year of tuition at Coastal Bend College.
Coach Brian Bauerle would determine how that money is awarded, Cantrell confirmed.
Despite the addition of scholarships, the move to Division I will actually save the college money, Cantrell said.
“You would think it would cost more money, but in reality, it probably won’t,” he noted. “It will actually either be more income or a zero across the board.”
He’s said he bases that off last season, when the Cougars played a Division I schedule as a replacement for Laredo, which opted to not play the sport because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Cougars filled the Palominos’ spot in the Division I Region XIV schedule, and that decision saved the college somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000 in transportation costs alone, Cantrell said.
“We save money from travel, which gives us the alternative money to invest into scholarships, and now we’re recruiting a higher level athlete and a higher level student,” the athletic director said. “We’re going to have more kids wanting to come to Coastal Bend College because we’re Division I baseball.
“We will see an increase in probably our roster size and we may very well end up in a situation where we develop a junior varsity baseball program.”
The move, Cantrell admits, does have one glaring disadvantage.
“I think the only drawback I see is the community not seeing the success (on the field),” he said. “It will be harder to experience (on-field success) as a Division I program because we have San Jacinto to go through, Navarro to go through, and of course Tyler.”
Bauerle told trustees at the meeting Sept. 14 that he “loved the challenge” that the move would create for him as a coach.
He also said his players were eager to face that challenge when Place 5 board member Martha Warner asked him how his players felt about the move.
“That’s what they want,” he said, matter-of-factly.
“It will be harder for us to have a Region XIV championship. It will be harder for us to reach the World Series,” Cantrell said. “But it doesn’t mean that we will be any less competitive and it doesn’t mean we will have any less of a wonderful product than we have playing at Joe Hunter Field.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•