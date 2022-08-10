The Bee Area Partnership has been hard at work in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. Randy Seitz, the CEO and president for the Bee Area Partnership, had many promising things to say during his quarterly update during the July 26 Beeville City Council meeting. The Bee Area Partnership is designed to promote the assets of Bee County to companies looking to expand into other markets.
According to Seitz, in 2022, the Bee Area Partnership managed to convince 10 companies to come to Beeville for a site visit. Out of those 10 companies, Bear Solutions LLC set up in Beeville.
This is well in line with the Bee Area Partnership’s goal for each quarter. The Bee Area Partnership aims to convince 10% of visiting companies to come to Beeville for business.
Seitz reported that the Bee Area Partnership is currently in talks with multiple companies who are about to close deals with the partnership. Most of these companies remained unnamed, instead being referred to by a project name.
The project that generated the most buzz amongst the City Council, city employees and gathered citizens was Project Cluck-Cluck. Seitz remained tight-lipped on what company was behind the project. However, Seitz did confirm that the company is a retail restaurant.
The company behind Project Cluck-Cluck has negotiated a price and identified a location. Seitz said that there will be a long due diligence process. The deal will not close until February 2023.
“I think you’ll all be very pleased when you find out the name,” Seitz said.
Members of the City Council and gathered citizens jokingly asked if the company behind Project Cluck-Cluck would be open on Sunday. Seitz gave no response to these questions aside from laughter.
Another one of these companies is a supplier for Steel Dynamics. The BAP has leases its expect to be signed by the company in the near future. This company will invest $5 million in the community and will employ close to 20 people making $22 to $25 an hour.
A third company the Bee Area Partnership is working with is a company who wishes to build a travel center within Beeville.
A fourth company is an oil and gas company seeking to purchase an existing facility in Beeville. The company will invest $5 million in the community and is looking to employ 50 people. These employees would make between $75,000 and $200,000 a year.
The Bee Area Partnership has other negotiations it is working through that may take an extended period of time to close.
In other business, the City Council discussed and took action on the following:
• Heard an update on the Moore Street Wastewater Treatment Improvements by David Craig, working with Performance Services Inc. Craig said that the improvements are 80% complete.
• Waived $438 on a construction permit fee for the Bee County Habitat for Humanity for construction of a new home at 701 N. Berry St.
• Heard a presentation by John Chen, the assistant city manager, on the city of Beeville’s health inspection program.
• Heard a presentation from Melissa Sanchez, the Beeville Main Street director, regarding the Fourth of July celebration and the future program activities for 2022. Sanchez considers the Fourth of July celebration as a major success. Additionally, she announced that Main Street Beeville is planning three events, including National Night Out and a Halloween trunk or treat and the Tour de Honey.
• Heard a presentation from Lupe Valdez, the animal control supervisor, on free spay and neuter surgeries and funding opportunities from People Assisting Animal Control, made available to the city of Beeville.
• Amended the Beeville Code of Ordinance to add Section 56-65 Technical Review Committee and the relevant information for plan review purposes.
• Amended the Beeville Code of Ordinance by adding Section 56-67 providing off-street parking, loading and stacking regulations.
• Tabled a discussion regarding an amendment to the Beeville Code of Ordinance by adding Section 56-68 regulating wireless telecommunication facilities.
• Allowed John Benson, the city manager, to approve an agreement with AEP for a street light replacement program. The current street lights are outdated and no longer manufactured.
• Heard a presentation on the proposed city of Beeville budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. The general fund’s projected revenues includes a 3.5% increase over the projected property tax revenue collections for this year.
For this budget, the general fund projected revenue is $10,821,759 with a projected expense of $11,250,757. This leaves a deficit of $428,998.
The utility fund projected revenue is $10,156,656. The projected expenses are $9,232,496. This leaves a surplus of $924,160.
The street maintenance fund revenue is projected to be $345,900 with a projected expense of $335,500.
The Cares/COVID grant fund projected revenue is $8,000 with a projected expense of $719,095.
HOT fund projected revenue is $299,500 with an expense of $433,800.
Municipal court building security fund projected revenue is $2,900 with a projected expense of $8,310.
Airport fund projected revenue is $630,000 with a projected expense of $630,000.
Fire equipment fund projected revenue is $54,500 with a projected expense of $130,000.
The park fee fund’s projected revenue is $57,000 with a projected expense of $157,000.
The PEG fund’s total projected revenue is $26,000 with a projected expense of $105,000.
The BEIC fund’s projected revenue is $1,032,000 with a projected expense of $1,269,634.
