A cold weather shelter will be open from 10:00 am Thursday, Dec. 22 until 10:00 am Monday, Dec. 26 for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The shelter will be located the gymnasium of First United Methodist Church, 106 Cleveland Avenue, Beeville. Enter the gym through the rear door. Contact Richard 361-597-8609 with questions or donations.
Cold weather shelter available through the weekend
