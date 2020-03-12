College closed: Two weeks and counting

BEEVILLE – Details are not being released as to the exact nature and magnitude of the “network disruption” that resulted in classes at Coastal Bend College being canceled now two weeks.
But what is known is that the network came back online March 3 at noon after a team worked sometimes as much as 17 hours a day to fix the issue. Those working on the issue included the school’s information technology department and third-party technicians; Del Mar College and Victoria College also sent two and three IT technicians, respectively, to assist.
“That’s a very neighborly gesture on the part of our neighboring colleges,” said Carroll Lohse, president of the college’s board of trustees during an emergency board meeting March 2. “If we can ever repay the gesture, I’m sure we will remember it and do so.”
The college has been closed now two weeks and will be closed as planned March 9-13 for Spring Break.
Hoggard said during the meeting it was an advantage that the disruption happened so early in the spring semester.
“We’re not going to lose clinical hours,” he said. “In the event that we’ve lost too many contact hours ... we have the full second half of the semester.”
Hoggard said the faculty took into account the missed days and will be adjusting the schedule accordingly. This is the same case as classes taught online. In both scenarios, students will be given enough time to post their assignments.
For students in classes such as cosmetology, which requires contact hours, Hoggard said, “We still have another half of the semester to accommodate and have the students’ contact hours and schedule on Friday, if necessary. We will give them plenty of notice so they can take off work.”
Though the situation is subsiding and contingency plans are well underway, Hoggard said the origin of the attack that caused the disruption is unknown.
“We’re not sure of anything yet,” he said. “We know we had a cyber situation and that our network was disrupted. ... I don’t have 100 percent certainty on anything just yet.”
Hoggard added. “We have been extreme in our measures to protect the college, employees and our students in the best possible manner we can.”
