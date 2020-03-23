Coastal Bend College will be closing all four of its campuses to the public by Tuesday.
This comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 grows in the area.
As of Monday morning, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bee County. There was one identified in Nueces County this past weekend.
Coastal Bend College is working with any remaining students to ensure they are safe and have housing during this time.
All classes have been moved to online and college faculty are working to ensure that all students needing lab and clinical hours receive that time.