College closing campuses to public

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has closed its campus to the general public and is postponing its elections.
CBC President Dr. Justin Hoggard said, “And that is for the safety of everyone involved.”
Select staff will remain on campus working with many others continuing to work from home.
“I don’t want to use the term ‘nonessential’ because the way we see it is, if you are at the college, you are essential,” the president said. “So we’re really trying to determine what is it that we need to have on campus to remain operational by phone, email, etc.”
Barricades now block the entrances to the campuses, advising visitors of the closure and the COVID-19 precaution.
“We are only closing our campuses to the public,” he said, “Once the state of emergency is lifted, we will go back in a modified manner with what business as usual will be.”
For now, the instruction to students is continuing online, much like is being done for the students of the school districts in Bee County.
At issue is the threat of COVID-19 which was identified in Atascosa County.
“It’s not just Bee County that we have to be concerned about,” Hoggard said. “We have our other sites in other counties too.”
The college also has sites in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
All classes are being moved online, and those requiring clinicals and labs are being done as available.
Another consideration is the handful of remaining students on campus.
“We do have 20 students on campus, six of whom are international students that cannot go home,” Hoggard said. “So we will have to make sure that we’re providing and meeting their needs.”
Of course, that was made even more difficult with the catastrophic failure of a water storage tank on the north end of town which resulted in a water boil notice being issued recently.
While the campus is closed, Hoggard said that they are also looking at other uses for their facilities if needed.
“We’re trying to figure out, if it were necessary, would we have some resources available to help any of any of our area hospitals and looking at space,” Hoggard said.
Election
The college board, on Friday, March 27, approved delaying their trustee election May 2, the same decision made by the Beeville school district. Two seats are up for grabs this year on the college board.
Dr. Gerardo D. Quiñones is running against Sid Arismendez, a local attorney to fill the Place 2 left vacant when Trace Morrill resigned.
Morrill had to vacate the position because of his appointment as county judge.
In Place 3, incumbent Jeff Massengill has garnered an opponent, Eloy Rodriguez, a former county commissioner.
Running unopposed is Mercy Flynn, a licensed nurse practitioner at Beeville Medical Associates clinic.
