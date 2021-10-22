Students in their first semester at Coastal Bend College, as well as more experienced Cougars, gathered this past week to gain critical safety knowledge for their CBC experience.
On Oct. 5, the college participated in National Night Out, an annual event designed to promote community and law enforcement relationships. Texas learning institutions host the event during the first Tuesday of October, with CBC holding the night at the James Dougherty Student Union Building.
Heading the event was Chief Kevin Behr, CBC’s director of public safety and emergency management. Having been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, Behr said that this event was “real important” to him because he gets to share his vast expanse of college safety knowledge with students.
College safety topics of consideration included “situational awareness,” which Behr described as being able to manage one’s surroundings at any off-campus event, specifically ones that could potentially involve alcohol. He stated that “situational awareness” was being able to tell when someone is intoxicated and being able to guide them through an event with no alcohol-related damages to the person or others around the intoxicated individual.
Reinforcing this attribute was one of several handouts given out to students at the event, a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) book titled “Prevention: A Guide to Underage Drinking Prevention.” In the handout, TABC teaches CBC students the telltale signs of alcohol poisoning, pointing out who may be in need of aid in an alcohol-related event.
TABC’s signs of alcohol poisoning include:
• Someone being unconscious or semiconscious (passed out)
• No response to pinching
• Slow or irregular breathing (defined as less than eight breaths per minute or 8-10 seconds between breaths)
• Low body temperature
• Slow heart rate
• Bluish or pale, cold clammy skin
• Vomiting while “sleeping” or being passed out
The handout also included tips for CBC students to help someone that will not wake up in an alcohol-related situation:
• Call 911 for help
• Keep the person on their side
• Perform CPR until medical help arrives if their pulse is less than 40 beats per minute, or if their breathing is less than eight breaths per minute
• Avoid panic
• Avoid leaving them alone to “sleep it off”
• Avoid giving them food or coffee
• Avoid attempting to make them vomit
• Avoid putting them in a cold shower
Another big topic of the evening was sexual assault avoidance both during on and off-campus activities. Helping out was reading material from The Purple Door, an organization created by the Women’s Shelter of South Texas to educate the community “to transition to a safe and healthy environment.”
The Purple Door provides services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Bee County, as well as neighboring Coastal Bend counties.
“If you know someone who needs our help, talk with them,” a spokesperson from The Purple Door stated. “Listen without judgment, and let them take their time in sharing their experiences with you. Be supportive and believe them. Just knowing someone is concerned about their safety and is there to help can be a light during the darkness.”
To contact The Purple Door, call the Corpus Christi support center at 361-881-8888.
For more information on topics broached during National Night Out, contact Behr’s office at 361-354-2338.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•