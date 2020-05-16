BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College is forgoing the traditional graduation and opting for a virtual commencement ceremony.
“We will record the graduation as if we were actually holding it at the gym and then post it online for all to view,” said Bernie Saenz, spokesman for the college. “We will have a welcome, invocation, national anthem, keynote speaker, conferring of the degrees, reading of the names, the tassel ceremony and the benediction.”
Dual enrollment students are also being included in this ceremony, as they are during traditional gradations.
College officials are fine tuning the details and will be making an announcement later on the date of the video’s release.
Additionally, the college has invited graduates to submit their photos for a special recognition in these coming weeks.
Signs are already posted on Charco Road, in front of the college, with photos of those who have already submitted their information.
“I am about to print another 16 pictures which is eight signs,” Saenz said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.