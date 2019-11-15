College leaders honor DeAtley for service as interim president

BEEVILLE – Trustees formally commended their interim president for her months of diligence taking on the head position at Coastal Bend College.
Dr. Carry DeAtley, who serves as vice president of instruction and economic development, accepted the role of interim president in May.
In the first weeks, she acknowledged the challenges she faced to untie the employees of the college and improve morale.
On Sept. 13, a joint meeting was held with trustees, faculty and staff when the “need for a president who is dedicated, compassionate, visionary and collaborative to name a few of the noted qualities,” members of the faculty association wrote in a formal letter to the board and presented last week. “During the discussion, several college employees openly expressed their appreciation for Dr. DeAtley.
“At the mention of her name, the auditorium erupted with applause and cheers.
“This is because Dr. DeAtley has gone above and beyond what is required in her roles as the vice president of instruction and economic development and as interim president. She has led us through difficult circumstances, perhaps the most challenging the college has experienced.
“She has worked tirelessly, against great opposition, to empower faculty and bring us into a partnership with the college administration for the betterment of the institution and, of course, for the advancement of our central goal: student success.”
DeAtley with the hiring of Dr. Justin Hoggard, resumes her position as vice president of the college.
“We commend Dr. DeAtley for the tremendous impact she has had on our college, our employees, our students and our great South Texas community,” the association members wrote. “Also notable is the short span of time she has been with Coastal Bend College, only one year.
“Her inclusive and cooperative leadership style inspires faculty to be our best.
“Her vision for the college ensures our students are successful and the needs of our communities are met.
“We highly value her roles here at Coastal Bend College and hope the board of trustees also will recognize her integrity, courage, dedication and hard work.”
The board gave her this recognition just prior to hiring their new president.
Board Chairman Carroll Lohse, in reading the resolution, said that DeAtley took on this role in May and was able to ensure that the college fifth-year interim report to the Southern Association of Schools Commission on College was prepared and “inspired confidence and unity among the college’s faculty, staff and community at-large.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.