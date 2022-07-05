Tuleta resident earns degree
Ethan Ho, of Tuleta, was one of the 500 Central Methodist University students earning degrees this spring.
Ho majored in Computer Science and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri Judge and Lawmaker Ted House.
Hoggard awarded Juris Doctor
Dylan Hoggard, of Beeville, was among more than 5,100 students who were conferred degrees from the University of Iowa this spring.
Hoggard was a student at University of Iowa and studied the program of law. The degree awarded was a Juris Doctor.
Gaona listed on SHSU President’s Honor Roll
Monica Gaona, of Beeville, has been listed on the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in more than 12 semester hours are named to the President’s Honor Roll.