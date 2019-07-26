College looks at increase in continuing education fees

BEEVILLE – A review of the continuing education courses at Coastal Bend College could mean higher tuitions next year.
The current pricing structure uses a simple formula that doesn’t offer much profitability for the college, said Joseph Hayen, director of the program.
It also gives little wiggle room to allow for instructor pay.
“The only two options that are listed with this particular model for paying instructors is $32 an hour or $20 an hour,” he said. “The concern there is that that’s a really big spread because instructors are paid different amounts depending on the classes that they’re teaching.”
The current structure also doesn’t take into account the cost of supplies.
“Like I mentioned before, it’s determined only by the pay scale options and references the number of students needed to just break even,” Hayen said. “Where that leads to confusion is when we offer, let’s say, a four-hour CPR class. And then the next weekend, we offer an eight-hour CPR class.
“The refresher versus the longer course, they’re the exact same price.
“And the challenge with that is it creates confusion for students.
“In addition to that, we’re actually losing money on those particular courses because we’re paying the instructor more for the eight-hour course than we are for the four-hour course but, according to this chart and this model, they are priced the same.”
The proposed model would give at least a 50 percent profit with the fees based on a minimum number of students, instructor pay, length of time and any additional materials, Hayen said.
Any additional students signing up after reaching the minimum number would be straight profit for the program.
“Computer training, and one thing I do want to bring here are some Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint training, is an 18-hour class,” he said. “We are looking at about $125 for that class.
“Under this model, an eight-hour Introduction to Computer course would run about $75.
“That’s affordable,” he said. “That’s about right for market value.
“So, in that particular course, if we just had four students in there, we would come out about $100 ahead. But then, if we add additional students to that particular course, that’s all additional profit for that particular course.”
In many cases, the college is undercharging for its courses.
“When we compare it across the state, we’re actually undercharging for a lot of our classes,” he said. “We’re actually the lowest price model in the state of Texas, which is a good thing. That’s something to be proud of.
“But when we’re looking for profitability and to be competitive, I think it is appropriate to see if we want to bump that up a little bit to be comparable with other colleges.”
While many classes, those running the shorter amount of time, would see little change, others, like phlebotomy, could see a jump of $100.
Additionally, those students eligible for financial aid could use this money to pay for these courses, Hayen said. “That money is there, and we’re not actually spending it, and that’s something I’m going to fix right away.”
Interim President Dr. Carry DeAtley said, “We definitely have discussed where we don’t want to place a burden on our students. But we also want to be profitable.”
Both she and Hayen said that their hope also is to provide additional customized training for companies.
The program director plans to expand the courses and even take these classes on the road to the students.
“My philosophy is we’re a community college,” Hayen said. “We belong to the community. A lot of these classes we can actually bring outside of our campus and to the community and to a senior center, to the different places and the companies.”
