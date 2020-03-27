College open; students using online classes

BEEVILLE – First one virus shuts down Coastal Bend College, then a second hits, forcing it to close for a couple of days and move many of its courses online.
Classes were back in session last week after officials extended spring break two days, allowing instructors time to prepare for the switch to temporarily offer online classes to students.
All of this comes as the college is recovering from a computer ransomware infestation that caused them to cancel classes for two weeks prior to spring break.
“It is a slow recovery,” said Dr. Justin Hoggard, college president.
At the heart of that computer attack is a virus — which for now is not being identified — that crippled access to portions of the college’s data.
“It encrypts the data so you can’t open it until you get the key,” he said. And that key would have cost the college money had it not been for early detection and the help of IT crews from Delmar and Victoria colleges along with the Beeville school district.
“They really stepped up and helped us,” Hoggard said.
CBC wasn’t alone as a target of these digital thieves as several other schools and cities have been hit by ransomware developers hoping to exploit vulnerabilities for what can be millions of dollars depending on the city or institution.
The college is continuing to work closely with the Department of Education and a team of lawyers to determine the origins of this virus, but for now, those details are not being released.
“I hate this for the students,” Hoggard said. “I am truly apologetic the things they are having to endure.”
Quiet
At first, the college was silent on the true cause of their closure, calling it a “network disruption” and then a “potential cybersecurity incident.”
“We had to be careful what we were saying,” Hoggard said.
He is still cautious, knowing that those attempting to exploit money monitor electronic news.
Their actions of shutting down the network and bringing in help prevented this situation from escalating.
“Everything we did was to protect people’s identity,” Hoggard said. “We did everything we could.”
It appears, he said, the college succeeded in preventing vital, personnel information from getting out.
“We are very fortunate we caught it when we did,” he said.
Virus
Mid spring break, word of the coronavurus began spreading across the country. Unlike schools, the college is unable to close its doors as students had already been out for two weeks prior, or about eight days worth of classes.
“Had we not had the network issues, it would have been an easy call to continue spring break another week,” Hoggard said.
They closed only March 16, 17.
“We will move to online with all of our lecture components,” the president said.
Not all classes can be handled online. Many of the career and technology programs require time spent in labs or, as in the cases of nurses, at a hospital or clinic.
“We are going to try to get our students their contact hours in cases where classes cannot be moved online,” he said. “I know it is frustrating for the students, their families and our employees.”
Clean
Employees of the college are cleaning doors and frequently-touched areas every 30 minutes. Computer rooms, those that students are using, are cleaned several times a day.
Areas like the gym and weight room, are cleaned using a handheld sprayer that emits a mist of disinfectant.
JC Colmenero, who is coordinating this continuous cleaning, said that the supplies were already purchased in preparation for the flu season.
Classes will continue, but, with the state and the county asking that all crowds be limited, the future celebrations at the college could be cancelled.
“I can’t tell you today we are going to have a nurse pinning ceremony,” Hoggard said. “I cannot tell you today we are going to a have graduation ceremony.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.