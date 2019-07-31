College president presents letter of resignation

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College trustees have reached a parting agreement with Dr. Beatriz Espinoza, now the college’s former president.
“... the college agrees to pay Espinoza in the amount of $285,000 to be paid in two installments...,” the agreement reads. “The college further agrees to pay Espinoza for unused or unpaid vacation, sick, or leave time accrued, payable within 10 days of execution of this agreement.”
“Dr. Beatriz Espinoza has offered her letter of resignation as Coastal Bend College president,” said Bernie Saenz, college spokesman, on Monday. “The college board has accepted her resignation.
“Dr. Espinoza is proud of her service to the students and community of Coastal Bend College.
“During her seven years of service, students learned about a vast number of possibilities offered through their college experience.
“The Coastal Bend College board of trustees extends its best wishes for Dr. Espinoza’s future.”
This statement issued by the college was stipulated in the agreement as the only comment to be made about her employment when questioned.
In Espinoza’s letter to the board, she highlighted her career at the college which began in 2015.
“I am proud of my service to the students and community of Coastal Bend College,” she wrote in the letter. “During the last seven years, we enhanced student opportunities, tackled problems, built capacity and championed Coastal Bend College to keep the doors open and better serve students.
“When I came here, we faced many challenges, but with hard work and determination, I am proud to report that I leave Coastal Bend College in a better place than where I found it,” the letter concludes.
In June, trustees voted to accept her resignation in principle, allowing her and the attorneys involved to meet.
Carroll Lohse, board chairman, said previously that he was given authority by the board to finalize the agreement “as long as that gets resolved to the board’s liking.”
Espinoza was placed on paid leave more than 30 days ago following a 4-3 vote by trustees.
The board appointed Carry DeAtley, the current vice president of instruction and economic development, to serve as interim president during this time.
