College ranked in top ten for RN programs in state

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College has been named number eight in the state for Registered Nurse programs and number 12 for Licensed Vocational Nurse programs by Nursing Explorer.
The rankings were based on a formula that incorporates the National Council Licensure Examination pass rate and the net price of the program, with a 70 percent weight given to the pass rate of the NCLEX.
The results of the formula is a number between one and 100 that reflects the quality of education offered at the school and the affordability.
This year, Nursing Explorer evaluated over 3,000 nursing schools and ranked 1,721 schools across 45 states for their RN program and LVN program.
Registered nurses in the Coastal Bend area earn an average salary of $64,170, while licensed vocational nurses earn an average salary of $47,300, according to the United States Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Coastal Bend region.
“We are very proud to be recognized as a high-ranking nursing program and will continue to be dedicated to the success of our nursing students” said Dr. Charlene Bell, nursing director at Coastal Bend College.
The NCLEX is a thorough, six-hour examination that each state board of nursing uses to test if an individual is prepared to enter the workforce in the field of nursing.
It must contain at least 85 nursing questions; however, it can include as many as 265 questions.
NursingExplorers.com is a team of nurses who work to provide accurate information for those interested in pursuing a career as a nurse.
The Nursing Department is proud to announce several articulated pathways to a nursing education.
• Anyone interested in applying for the nursing program should begin their Hepatitis B injection series as soon as possible as it can take up to six months to complete.
• Begin your Admission Process with Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS Exam) (September-April)
• Students are allowed three attempts to take the TEAS Exam
• Admission will be granted after becoming TSI Reading complete and scoring 55 (VN) or 70 (RN) or better on the TEAS Exam.
• Application deadline varies according to start date
• Next class for the Vocational Nursing Program is May 2020 at each campus
• Next class for the LVN to RN Bridge Program tentatively is January 2020
For more information about the nursing program, visit the website at coastalbend.edu/nursing.