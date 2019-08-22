College should grow fine arts program, speakers agree

BEEVILLE – General consensus of those speaking to the Coastal Bend College board of trustees Tuesday, Aug 13, recommended growth of its performing arts program.
“The president needs to know the value of the performing arts programs, specifically music and drama at the community college, and work to build strong programs in these areas,” Donna Davis said during that meeting.
“These programs help to get the community involved with the college, as well as provide a well-rounded education for the students involved in the programs.
“There are ways to help finance these programs without overburdening the budget process. It has been done in positive ways while at the same time adding funds to the expense of operating the programs.”
Carroll Lohse, board chairman, said he called the meeting that day to allow the community a chance to tell trustees what qualities they wanted in their next president.
“We wanted to give the public a chance — anybody that wanted to talk — to be able to tell us what they might be looking for, the characteristics, the qualifications, in our next college president,” Lohse said. “We are not here to push any one particular person, but to talk about what we’re looking for in a college president.”
The trustees now are reviewing the first of the applicants for this position.
“I think that there is some room for improvement in the performing arts department,” said Ken Nagle, the second of two people to speak. “We have this auditorium over there that is hardly ever used.”
His concerns were not limited to the development of this program.
“I think it’s important to work on the organizational culture of college,” Nagle said. “There’s a lot of work that probably needs to be done in that area.
“And I would suggest maybe looking at the organizational culture of the entities that the person is coming from. Maybe looking at newspaper articles, and see how the community feels about that organization and that candidate in particular. There’s a lot to be said for newspaper articles.
“And, of course, above all, somebody who knows something about ethics and can make ethical decisions.”
Davis, too, said that she would like to have a president who was able to make sound curriculum decisions.
“The president needs to be able to make curriculum decisions that would benefit all students and that can enrich their lives and education, as well as portray a positive impact on the community,” she told the board. “The president needs to project the attitude that all programs offered at the college are important, and each one has its place in the overall education of the students.
“The president needs to project a compassionate and friendly attitude, toward everyone, by giving the feeling that everyone is important and has something of value to give to everyone.
“The president needs to have the leadership qualities to encourage people to work and develop their assigned duties while creating a stress-free, comfortable workplace.”
Trustees later that evening began reviewing the candidate applications.
“We will keep those comments in mind,” Lohse said. “We are going to start the process of taking a look at the applicants that we have, and we will be going into executive session to do that.”
The board is now reaching out again, this time through a web survey open to anyone in the community.
This survey is being handled by the college’s attorney, Cory Rush.
“The survey will close on Sept. 3, after which the data collected will be shared with the board so that candidate interview questions can be tailored to the community’s responses,” the board issued in a statement.
“Faculty and staff also will have several opportunities to voice their opinions at separately-held events.”
The survey is available online at www.coastalbend.edu.
