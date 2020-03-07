Coming to aid of deputies

NORMANNA – Daniel Garcia was on his way for breakfast when he saw two deputies struggling with a man alongside U.S. Highway 181.
As he looked, the situation Feb. 4 was worse than he expected.
There was a gun.
A second vehicle was also stopped, but that driver wasn’t going to help the two deputies struggling with the armed man.
“I saw one guy holding a camera out of the window of the other truck videotaping the officer,” Garcia said. “That is what caught my attention, that this guy is videotaping something.
“Today’s society, I don’t know what it is coming to.
“Everybody wants to video tape the drama.”
Garcia bolted from his vehicle, heading straight to the struggle.
The deputies, said Sheriff Alden Southmayd, had gotten the gun from the man and tossed it aside when Garcia arrived.
“He still kept trying to get away from the deputies to get to the weapon.”
“Without regard for his own safety, Daniel assisted the deputies and was instrumental in the apprehension of the suspect,” said Ronnie Jones, chief deputy.
Resistance would prove futile for the man as he was vastly outnumbered now.
Garcia helped the officers hold the man onto the ground.
“I grabbed the handcuffs from one of the deputy’s duty belt and handcuffed him,” Garcia said.
The man was arrested on a laundry list of warrants: possession of a controlled substance, kidnapping, assault family violence, aggravated assault of a family member, two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, assault of a public servant, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest or search, two counts of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
What was pounding in Garcia’s chest from the adrenalin during all of this was the heart of an officer.
Garcia is former law enforcement in Zapata County, working now for Boss Crane.
“After I had my daughter, she kind of changed everything,” Garcia said. “I am from Zapata County, and I am sure you have heard the horror stories from down there.”
While Garcia was humble of actions, the sheriff praised his assistance.
“One of the things I am really proud of – especially in today’s world with law enforcement – South Texas is not like in some of our northern areas. Citizens get involved,” said Southmayd. “Daniel Garcia stopped, and he didn’t jump out with a cell phone to record it. He jumped out to help the deputies.
“He really prevented what could have been a very serious situation.”
On Monday, Feb. 24, Garcia was recognized by the sheriff’s office at commissioners court.
“Mr. Garcia without regard for his own safety intervene and was instrumental in subduing the suspect,” the sheriff read from the certificate. “Mr. Garcia, his actions bring great credit upon himself, his family, his employer, as well as a community that he serves.”
Garcia simply summed up the events saying, “I was at the right place, at the right time.”
