Precinct 1 Commissioner Kristopher Linney made a promise to his constituents to clean up his precinct during his campaign.
Month after month, for the past year and a half, Linney has fulfilled that promise by filling bags and trailers with trash, grass and more.
“It was the biggest complaint I heard when I talked to people,” said Linney. “Everyone is concerned with how trashy everything looks when you drive down the road because of the overgrown grass and illegal dumping. I don’t mind helping anyone and everyone who really needs it and can’t do it on their own.”
His most recent efforts on the Fourth of July weekend, included mowing grass and “weed eating” business and residential property from South Lightburne Street to South Jackson Street and back around to North Lightburne Street.
“There were only four of us out there and we use our own equipment,” he said. “I post everything on Facebook so people can see that I’m out there and not just sitting behind some desk. I’m always working with my hands and I’m not afraid to jump in and get dirty and pick up trash and do the dirty work.”
Linney, who also works as a full-time home health physical therapist, said there are no excuses for overgrown yards and illegal dumping. But he understands and wants to help the residents who need it the most.
Due to some misinformation from former commissioners, Linney said Bee County residents who live within the city limits believed he could not help them with their issues.
“The city is part of the county,” he said. “Whether you live in the city limits or in a rural area we have a responsibility to help everyone who lives here. No one is more important than anyone else, regardless of where you live.”
Linney said it is most important to him to set a good example by doing his best to improve his county, but also to respond to each request he receives.
“I may not have all the answers but I always check on things and ask questions and will get back to you at least,” he said. “I appreciate when they ask for help or bring an issue to my attention and I can help or get the best people to help.”
Linney is often joined by friends and family and Bee County Enforcement Officer Robbie Guerrero.
“Robbie has been a huge, huge help,” said Linney. “He’s always willing to help and just a phone call away from meeting me somewhere to take care of an issue and jump in and cut grass or haul something away. I really can’t thank him enough.”
Linney said he is averaging about 10 issues a month and sometimes more, depending on the weather.
At a previous commissioners court meeting Linney said that as much as he wants to help residents who may not have or be able to afford the proper equipment or the eldery who need assistance with a large amount of yardwork, he does not want to be considered a lawn or trash service.
“I’m not asking for anything in return and I’m going to keep on helping as long as I am a commissioner,” said Linney sincerely. “But I do hope that this positive experience will inspire people to keep their own yards clean and help their neighbors and beyond. I want the city and the county to work together more and residents to come out and help us keep our own county clean for good.”
Linney hopes to work with City Manager John Benson more in the future for issues within the city limits, especially areas known for flooding and clogged drains.
