Commissioners appoint Morrill court leader

BEEVILLE – Local attorney Trace Morrill will replace County Judge Stephanie Moreno when she resigns Jan. 20.
This appointment came by unanimous vote during the court’s meeting Monday. Morrill also serves as a trustee on the Coastal Bend College board of trustees.
Moreno, also an attorney, announced her intent to resign last week as she has accepted the position of executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
She will work both jobs temporarily, saying there are still a few items she wished to finish before handing the courthouse keys over to Morrill.
Moreno first took her seat behind the bench following an appointment May 11, 2015, to finish the remaining term of the late Judge David Silvas, who died earlier that year of cancer.
Filling that position then was done differently. The court opted to accept applications from the community.
Commissioner Sammy Farias said that this time the court members could not delay their decision. He added that Morrill was also considered for the appointment in 2015.
“The last time we went through appointing the judge, we had a very difficult time and we went through a long process before we selected Judge Moreno for the position,” said Commissioner Carlos Salazar.
With projects like the construction of a $25 million jail continuing, the county, Farias said, could not afford any delays in selecting a county leader.
Morrill will serve as county judge until the winner of the November general election is sworn in on Jan. 1, 2021.
There will be no candidates on the ballot during the primary election for this position as the deadline has long passed
Each of the three parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian — will have the opportunity to nominate a candidate to the ballot. Morrill said that he hopes to be the Republican candidate.
Moreno said she hopes whoever wins will continue the work she began.
“County judge is not a part-time job any more,” Moreno said.
Morrill said, “I see this position as unique opportunity to utilize my legal background and also continue to provide additional growth and the positive movement that Stephanie has made.”
He will have to step down from the college board as both are taxing entities and that is not allowed by law.
“I submitted my resignation a few minutes ago,” Morrill said, adding that the college board should accept it at its meeting later this month.
Morrill said the position of judge will take much of his time.
“My focus is on the county affairs from the day I get sworn in,” Morrill said. “My law firm will continue to operate to the extent there are no conflicts to duties or responsibilities, then I will still maintain my private practice.”
Morrill offered his appreciation to Moreno for her years of service to the county.
“I am really sad to see Stephanie go. I am happy for her but she did such a great job,” Morrill said. “She was a great county judge.
“I think she and the commissioners have been doing an excellent job in moving the county forward and being given the opportunity to be a part of that and to work with the commissioners we have right now just seems to be a no-brainer and too great of an opportunity to pass up.”
Salazar, during the court meeting Monday, said he grew to appreciate and respect Moreno despite a rocky beginning.
“I know we started off on shaky ground, me and her personally.
“It’s been a pleasure working for her. She has shown some great leadership. I told her, I said I never thought this would be coming out of my mouth that I hate to see you go.
“But she found a better job and her family’s more important to her and she needs to move forward towards doing what is best for her.
“And I just want to recognize that and let the public know that.”
As executive director of South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable, Moreno will remain in Beeville working primarily from home.
“Judge Moreno has represented South Texas well as an effective and highly regarded leader. As executive director, her experience and leadership will serve the STEER members well during this pivotal time in our state’s energy industry,” said Teddy Carter, chairman of STEER’s Governing Council.
“Texas is fortunate to have robust oil and natural gas operations that contribute so much to community development, provide hundreds of thousands of jobs and support our schools and roads through billions of dollars paid in taxes and royalties every year,” added Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).
“Judge Moreno brings a hands-on approach to meeting the needs of the communities in production areas, understands that economic development is an ongoing process and that collaboration is needed at every level. I look forward to her continued leadership.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.