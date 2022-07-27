The Bee County Chamber of Commerce is now in the planning stages for its 2022-23 Leadership Bee County Program and has asked for the county’s support by becoming a sponsor. As a sponsor, Bee County will provide $1,500 to cover the cost of the program and a trip to Austin. The Commissioners Court will also be invited to the first leadership class on local government.
According to the Bee County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and CEO Tracy Florence, this program is designed to increase leadership skills and knowledge about the community. According to a letter provided to the Commissioners Court, this year’s program focuses on local government, education, economic development, the criminal justice system, non profits, healthcare and a trip to Austin to meet with state legislators.
Existing and emerging leaders will be given the opportunity to grow and develop.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt went through the program in the past. He admires the program and offered verbal support for the program.
With little in the way of deliberation, the Commissioners Court unanimously approved this sponsorship.
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed the following items:
• Heard a presentation on 211 Texas Services, including its role during disasters and information about the state’s STEAR database given by Janna Shoe, outreach and disaster coordinator for Coastal Bend of 211 Texas and United Way of Greater Houston. 211 is a number that can be called for health care, mental care and counseling, senior service, veteran services and disaster services. The STEAR program is a free registry for Texans that need additional assistance during an emergency event due to disability, functional and access needs as well as a lack of transport for evacuation.
• Approved the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefit Pool medical renewal for 2022 and 2023. This will stay the same for the county with the exception 5.9% increase in the rates that was seen across the board.
• Approved a contract with GrantWorks Inc. to provide Hazard Mitigation Plan writing services for the General Land Office Local Hazard Mitigation Planning Program Grant. The county will have a fee not to exceed $70,000 for the county and $5,000 per participant for these services. If no grant is awarded there will be no fees due to the consultant.
• Denied a request for Bee County to be the anchor county under the Texas Department of Agriculture Colonia Planning and Needs Assessment Grant.
• Denied a request to submit an application and request for proposals for a service administrator for the TDA Colonia Planning and Needs Assessment Grant.
• Heard a presentation on Safe Haven Women’s Recovery by Angela Clifton, which was tabled during the June 27 special meeting.
• Approved multiple salary committee recommendations for the Bee county fiscal year 2023, tabled during the June 26 special meeting. Recommendations include filling two open positions on the committee by replacing Johnny Carabajal with Juile Aguirre and Laura Warnix with Jennifer Reyna, a 5% salary increase for all regular full time employees, excluding elected officials and part time employees, a $10,000 increase for the county sheriff, a $15,000 increase for the county judge and having the Commissioners Court review salary increases for remaining elected officials.
• Approved a short form agreement between Bee County and Lynn Engineering LLC doing business as John D. Mercer & Associates for renovations and expansion of the tax office. The county will pay a lump sum of $28,500 along with an additional $1,050 and $6,600 for a topographic survey and an onsite representative respectively.
• Approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between counties associated with Operation Lone Star for law enforcement services.
• Heard an update on American Rescue Plan status and projects.
• Declared the Bee County Expo Center AC repair as an emergency repair under government code section 262.024.
• Discussed Bee County’s COVID-19 status, preparedness and contingency planning.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•