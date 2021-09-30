Bee County officials have put plans in motion for uses of the monies received from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
During a recent meeting of the county’s commissioners court, county heads discussed ways to use funds from the ARP, adding several items to the list of interested projects with the funds. In total, the county will receive $6,315,781 through the act. They received half of that amount earlier this year.
The county will be working with Grantworks on potential project items, starting with “essential pay” for county employees to compensate for the extra work put in during the COVID-19 pandemic. The employee pay was the first topic on the mind of Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, who led the Sept. 13 meeting in place of County Judge Trace Morrill.
“We’ve batted it about many different ways … the thing that keeps coming forward is, it’s hard to determine what (the pay) amounts to,” DeWitt stated.
One possible pathway to pay, said DeWitt, would be a “lump sum” to county employees. He stated that the tactic has been used by other counties throughout Texas, typically providing a payment in the range of $4,500 per employee. One snag the county must consider is how many employees would receive the sum, as only employees deemed “essential” personnel are eligible for this type of payment.
A physical project broached was the potential creation of a new Beeville Emergency Management Services building, something DeWitt said “would benefit all of Bee County.” The proposed site would house all EMS equipment, as well as storage for COVID-19 vaccination product.
If a building site is selected, the project would have to be completed by Dec. 2024, the end of timetable for any ARP-related endeavors. If the building’s completion was after the Dec. 2024 date, all costs would be incurred by the county.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•