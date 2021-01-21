The New Year began with a new commissioner serving the people of Bee County Precinct 1.
Former Commissioner Carlos Salazar, who held that position for 18 years, participated in his last meeting Dec. 28. The court’s lone Democrat was unseated in November’s general election.
But despite being outnumbered 4-to-1 by Republicans, each of Salazar’s colleagues praised his years of contributions to the commissioners court and to the people of Bee County.
Judge Trace Morrill, who came in at the tail end of Salazar’s tenure, praised the former commissioner’s consummate professionalism.
“It’s the end of an era,” he said. “The county is in a much better place because of your commitment.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, who sat at Salazar’s immediate left at each meeting, turned to his outgoing colleague and delivered a glowing send off.
“The thing that impresses me about Carlos Salazar is the foundation he brings to the commissioners court, city council, mayor, commissioner,” DeWitt said. “He knows his folks and his precinct. He brings things to the court that we may miss.
“... There have been many times when he was a conservative on the court, especially with budgets. He would say, ‘Now, commissioners, we need to look at it like this. Do we really want to go this way?’ And he will open up an avenue that maybe we haven’t seen, that we haven’t thought about.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias recalled how Salazar took him under his wing when he first took office four years ago, helping him to determine the best way to make improvements to County Road 4004.
“You have the most experience with roads,” Farias said. “You know my road, 4004, was a mean one. And without all of y’all’s help, especially your help, I couldn’t have gotten through that first one. But thank you.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard echoed Farias’ comments regarding Salazar’s expertise on road construction.
“To date, I’ve done seven roads,” Haggard said. “They’re very small, but they’re seven roads. Seven more that’s never been done before.”
Haggard added that despite Salazar always being outnumbered on a dais full of Republicans, partisan differences always were put aside for the good of the constituency.
“You exemplify your party, the party that you stand for,” Haggard said. “However, when we sit down here, the party’s out the window; it’s the county. And you stand for the county.”
In parting, Salazar made sure to thank the county’s employees and elected officials for their hard work and dedication.
“And last but not least is the public that has elected me numerous times from the city council to being a commissioner for 18 years,” he said. “They put their trust in me, and I hope I have served them well. I think I have. I just want to thank them for allowing me to be their representative for 28 years, city and county.”
Salazar’s fellow commissioners and members of the audience punctuated the meeting with a standing ovation before it was adjourned. They then met in a district courtroom on the second floor where a farewell party was held in his honor.
Salazar’s successor, Republican Kristofer Linney, was sworn in to office Jan. 1.