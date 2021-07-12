The Bee County Commissioners Court met for a special called meeting on June 28.
The court approved departmental reports, travel requests, line-item transfers, budget amendments, bills, previous minutes and various changes of status in employment.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt acknowledged an increase in revenue, specifically motel and sales tax, because of money spent when visitors came for one of over 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to visitors from around the country and Mexico.
County Judge Trace Morrill took the lead in a discussion regarding the appraisal district budget for the 2021-22 year, moving to disapprove the resolution.
“There’s a vast 7% increase here,” said Morrill. “I think there’s value in asking for something more meaningful than a single page. There’s no justification, no explanation for these raises and crazy jumps.”
The court unanimously voted to disapprove the budget.
Ralph Price of SecureTech Systems Inc. made a presentation concerning a security system upgrade to the courthouse, justice center and election building, the community affairs and tax office, adult probation and juvenile court and justice of the peace two and four offices.
The WAVE Plus system will outfit the offices with a control panel, a single button duress alarm, a wireless repeater and on site set up and training and was quoted at $60,350.
The project also included five APX 1000 Project 25 Portable Radios – with no battery or charger – quoted at $6,785 from Golden Crescent Communication Services.
The court approved the emergency purchase and opted out of an additional pop-up service, stating that emergency alerts via texts and emails would suffice.
A public hearing was held promptly at 10 a.m. to consider placement of two “No Thru Truck” signs on Charco Road from Highway 181 to the intersection of Charco Road and Huisache Lane.
No comments were made, so the court went ahead and took action to allocate funds for the cost that was not immediately available, but Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard assured the court was available in the budget.
Commissioner Haggard also presented a difficult request for approval concerning two road and bridge employees.
The request was for straight time pay in lieu of comp time for emergency call outs assigned to operating water pumps due to flooding in Towhee Circle.
Commissioner DeWitt said this was the first time something like this had been presented to the court and might open doors for future instances from other departments.
DeWitt also questioned if this was overtime or regular pay, which could not immediately be answered and eventually led to DeWitt abstaining his vote from the approval that ultimately passed.
COVID-19 Response Coordinator Mike Willow gave an update on the status of the virus, stating that as the number of tests continue to dwindle and hospitals begin considering destroying unused vaccines, the county is moving into a new phase.
“This doesn’t mean mission accomplished,” said Willow. “It just means the mission has changed. As the Delta (variant) grows we shouldn’t let our guard down. People will begin calling with new questions.”
Willow asked for the court to extend the COVID-19 receptionist position to September 30, who currently works 28 hours a week and takes about 20 calls a day.
The court instead approved another month and will readdress the need for the position toward the end of the month of July.
The court also discussed the health and employee benefits pool renewal plan from the Texas Association of Counties.
Judge Morrill pointed out a large number of claims caused premiums to spike and left the court trying to do what was best for all employees stating “there are no good answers, just less bad ones.”
The new HMO style of plan, which was approved unanimously, will cover emergencies, provide the same doctors and labs being used now and not require officials to dip into reserve funds.
It will also require employees to choose a primary doctor, require a referral for specialists and may not cover as much for certain procedures.
