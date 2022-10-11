The Bee County Commissioners Court came together to approve a proclamation designating Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 as National 4-H Week during the court’s regular meeting on Sept. 26. Bee County 4-H Public Relations Officer, Clayton Russell, was present to read the proclamation out loud to the Commissioners Court.
This proclamation honors the 4-H youth Development Program of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. This recognition acknowledges the 115 years that this service has provided experience-based education for students as well as its more than 550,000 urban, suburban and rural youth participants ranging in age from eight to 19 years old. The proclamation also recognized its more than 22,000 volunteers.
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following:
• Approved fiscal year 2023 Office of the Attorney General Statewide Automated Victim Notification Services grant contract No. c00012. This grant , designed to assist Texas counties in maintaining a statewide system that will provide relevant offender release information, notification of relevant court settings or events to crime victims and other interested individuals, promote public safety and support the rights of victims of crimes. The maximum reimbursement amount from the grant is $17,505,23.
• Approved submission of application to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for fiscal year 2023 Formula Grant
• Approved an official motion to help the Tynan Water Corporation with its emergency water problems in the amount of no more than $20,000. The town of Tynan has had water issues for several weeks now. There has been a buildup of sand in the bottom of a well that the town uses for its water. The County will seek to bypass committee on any future actions by declaring an emergency for Tynan’s water situation.
• Approved a request to close 4th Street from Refugio Street to St. Mary’s and 4th Street to 5th Street in Skidmore for the 9th Annual Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department State Championship BBQ Cook Off on Sept. 30.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the city of Beeville and Bee County in reference to a vehicle for the Beeville Fire Department.
• Approved Bee County resolution authorizing submission of application for Operation Lonestar fiscal year 2022/23 grant to the Office of the Governor.
• Approved fiscal year 2023 Sheriff’s and Constables’ fees report.
• Approved the award of request for a proposal for the Road and Bridge Mineral bus stop.
• Approved an emergency discretionary exemption pursuant to local government code section 262.024 for the purchase of two 20 ton AC units at the expo auditorium utilizing ARP funds.
• Approved Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Worker’s Compensation Annual Renewal.
• Approved a contract for the Elections Administration Office’s new printer that will accommodate the size of documents needed for printing.
• Heard an update on American Rescue Plan status and projects.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•