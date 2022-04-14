County Judge Trace Morrill was informed about a precedent regarding outgoing elected officials during a special called Bee County Commissioners Court meeting on March 28. This precedent was set before Morrill took office.
A travel request by Bee County Clerk Nickelle Gonzales to attend the Region 8 Spring Conference was denied. Morrill was informed that, in the past, the Commissioners Court has limited spending from outgoing officials such as Gonzales. Legislation exists stating the Commissioners Court is to keep a close eye on outgoing officials to make sure the budget is not misused. With the exception of the travel request, all administrative items were passed with a single motion.
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following items:
• A request from the Beeville Garden Club to renovate the west rose garden was approved.
• The Commissioners Court approved a request to have the Bee County Chief Appraiser review the tax exemption status of the wind/solar company lands near Mineral.
• Heard an update on the Bee Development Authority from Jaime Arrisola, the executive director. The Bee Development Authority is in the process of finalizing a deal that could result in over 200 new jobs. The Bee Development Authority board has also allowed four entities to hold racing events at Chase Field to bring a positive economic impact to the community.
• Approved the Bee County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the year ending on Sept. 30, 2021, presented by Singleton, Clark Company PC.
• Heard progress on the new emergency operations center. Options were discussed on where the center would be, including the Langley Building and the Bee Expo Center. Pct. 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias brought this issue forward. He prefers the expo center, as renovations to the Langley Building would be costly. The project is currently in the planning stage.
• Approved a tax payment refund pursuant to section 31.11 of the Texas Property Tax Cord, Refunds of Overpayment or Erroneous Payment.
• Approved a request to use the county debit card for the Toll Road Vendors Central Texas Regional Mobile Authority and Tx Tag.
• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan status and projects. No major updates were made at the meeting.
• Heard an update on the COVID-19 status, preparedness and contingency planning. Bee County has 23 new confirmed cases in two weeks. There are two hospitalizations in Bee County. Texas has also stopped funding COVID-19 tests for the uninsured.
