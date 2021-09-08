The most recent meeting of the Bee County Commissioners Court led to many approvals of agreements and the announcement of plans to review the county’s COVID-19 related leave policy.
The court approved:
• An interlocal agreement for E-911 Public Safety Answering Point Services between the county and the Coastal Bend council of governments. The agreement is required every two years, at the start of a new biennium.
• A memorandum of understanding between Noble Development, the city of Beeville, Bee County, the Bee Area Partnership and the Bee Development Authority. The MOU recognized interest in economic development and residential housing projects.
• The Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service (SAVNS) Grant contract between the office of the attorney general and Bee County. The grant’s total amount was $18,592.27.
• A special constitutional amendment election pursuant to Sections 3.004 and 3.005 of the Texas Election Code.
• A special election for the constitutional amendment election to be held on Nov. 2.
• The addition of the Emergency Responder Paid Quarantine Leave Policy pertaining to House Bill 2073. It pertains to paid quarantine leave for firefighters, peace officers, detention officers and emergency medical technicians in the county handbook.
The court also heard from the road and bridge department that it will begin a one-mile paved road project on August 30.
The court also heard presentations from the Purple Wave Auction and an update from Mike Willow, COVID-19 risk mitigation manager.
Commissioners tabled an item related to the approval of a bid for a new digital sign at the Expo facility, as well an item about the COVID-19 related leave policy.
That item was discussed at a special called meeting Aug. 27.
