After weeks of discussing the relocation of the Bee County/Beeville Emergency Operation Center, the Bee County Commissioners presented their plan during the regular city council meeting on April 12.
According to John Benson, the Beeville city manager, the original Emergency Operation Center has outgrown its current operational limitations. As a joint city and county Emergency Operation Center, it is something county commissioners must now present to the Beeville City Council.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney and Pct. 3 Commissioner Sammy Farias showed the City Council their plans to build a new Emergency Operation Center building at the Bee County Expo Center. Originally, the county was considering renovating the Langley Building to house the Emergency Operation Center, but found that renovating and expanding the building and parking lot would cost the county more money than if it had just built a new building.
The floor plan for the new building was presented to the City Council. Bee County has offered the contract to Mercer Construction, which is also consulting on the floor plans.
The estimated cost would be over $1 million. Bee County already has money set aside from their American Rescue Plan funds. The county is requesting that the city also earmark some of its ARP funds to help pitch in for the project.
The City Council plans to look into what is available from its ARP fund to help with the project. The agenda item was tabled until that time comes.
In other news, the City Council discussed and took action on the following items:
• Approved a request for financial assistance from the Hotel/Motel Tax fund to assist the Texas Clash XIX, scheduled for June 18.
• Heard an update by the Bee Development Authority regarding the hangar previously occupied by FEMA.
• Heard an update by the Bee Area Partnership regarding its economic development program and its plans to bring in business to the city.
• Heard a presentation from the Beeville Lions Club regarding the completion of a shade structure at Klipstein Park.
• Approved a request for placement of a mobile home/recreational vehicle trailer at the Beeville Municipal Airport.
• Approved a request for a right-of-way vacation of approximately 0.44 acres.
• Made the decision to replace a board member on the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library board of directors, appointing Roland “Ronnie” Ramirez to the board.
• Appointed Lindsay Horton to the Beeville Main Street advisory board.
• Approved an agreement with Yippie Ice for an ice machine at the John C. Beasley Golf Course.
• Approved an equipment master lease agreement between Beeville and Club Car LLC.
• Updated the city of Beeville employee handbook
• Approved an agreement between Beeville and STC Environmental Services Inc. for asbestos abatement services.
• Approved an ordinance amending the FY 2021-2022 budget for wastewater treatment improvements subject attorney approval.
• Approved a selection of proposal for the comprehensive cost of service rate and study for water and wastewater services.
• Agreed to pay a fine to TCEQ in the amount of $5,200 for citations from 2019.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•