The Bee County Policy Handbook has been modified after a recent Bee County Commissioners Court Meeting on April 25. Under the new policy, recommended by the Policy Formulation Committee, the current per diem rates for daily expenses will be increased from $38 per day to $55 per day.
In addition, a new policy was added, creating parameters for email accounts, placing responsibility on department heads regarding who gets an email account.
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following items:
• Discussed steps in the process of eliminating the termite issue and repairing the dance floor at the Bee Expo Center Auditorium.
• Renewed the Bee County burn ban.
• Approved a resolution authorizing signatories for the 2021 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program grant agreement.
• Approved Grant Administration Services contract with GrantWorks Inc. for the TxCDBG Program grant agreement .
• Approved engineering, architectural, surveyor services contract with Thonhoff Consulting Engineers Inc. for the TxCDBG Program grant agreement.
• Adopted a resolution adopting required TxCDBG Civil Rights policies.
• Approved a proclamation proclaiming the month of April as Fair Housing Month.
• Tabled the hiring of professional services for the 2022 Colonia Fund Construction application preparation/management services and engineering services.
• Approved a credit application between Bee County and Martin Electric Company for the Pettus Municipal Utility District grant number 20-065-016-C056.
• Approved an interlocal agreement between Bee County and the Bee Development Authority for a lift station.
• Approved graduation letters for all Bee County Independent School Districts for 2022 graduates.
• Approved a request to use the county credit card for job postings on Governmentjobs.com for a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office under the Border Prosecution Unit Grant.
• Approved Order of Special Election on June 14, 2022 for the U.S. House of Representatives 34th Congressional District to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term.
• Heard an update on the American Rescue Plan status and projects.
• Approved a motion to fill a vacancy for the Road and Bridge Administrator by appointing Ray Gonzales.
