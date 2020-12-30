Committee looks to get homeless working

It has been said there is dignity through work. That dignity also could be the path off the streets for Beeville’s homeless people.
A committee of citizens tasked with determining ways to help the homeless men and women in the city met Dec. 10 at the Maranatha Church of God. They reached a consensus that community partners would be sought who are willing to pay someone a few dollars each day to perform various tasks. For instance, one of the attendees mentioned a local tire shop who needed two workers.
At this point, menial labor and odd jobs are the avenue for the area’s homeless to earn money, as they are unable to apply for steady work due to not having a home address. Kiki Gonzales of the Beeville Vineyard said, “I think we’re going to have to have community partners. It doesn’t matter how clean and shiny we make this person, if no one will hire them it won’t do any good.”
In addition to businesses, Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department also suggested that the churches might need someone to pickup trash or their members might need someone to do yard work. Richard Perry said the fall season provides opportunities for money to be earned by raking leaves.
The attendees also talked about options for providing an alternative to living outdoors. Perry, an ex-convict who once was homeless, mentioned an emergency housing program that helped him in Daytona Beach, Florida, in which clients were required to have gone through detox before participating. Those who stayed also had to pay $50 per week rent.
Bridge mentioned a local businessman and his wife who recently bought a property near the Washington Street Bridge – where a homeless encampment has formed underneath – that they are considering using to establish a facility to address the needs of the city’s vagrants. Gonzales also mentioned the former Ayala building, which Assistant Chief Richard Cantu of the Beeville Police Department said needs significant repairs.
The committee discussed whether a day facility that provided food, clothing and a shower would be better than a place where people could sleep. Perry said the First United Methodist Church on East Cleveland Street had men’s and women’s shower facilities off its gymnasium that people living on the streets are free to use. He has offered to open up the showers Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and provide a fresh change of clothes to those who arrive.
“Is the ultimate goal to get them off the streets so they get a job and get their own place, or is it to take care of them?” asked Cantu. “My goal is for those who are under MHMR care to continue to get that care. But for others, I want them to get out from under the bridge and get a job so they can start over again.”
The committee plans to meet again at Maranatha Church of God Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.