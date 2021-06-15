Community Affairs staff wears blue for Flood Awareness Week

Staff at the Bee County Community Affairs office were seeing blue on Wear Blue Wednesday (May 26) as they encouraged the community to wear blue – and did so themselves – to help raise awareness during Flood Awareness Week, which was observed May 24-28.
With the unusual amount of rain area counties have received recently, the Texas Floodplain Management Association was reminding area residents to “turn around, don’t drown” as part of their goal to prepare and make communities aware of the dangers of flooding.
Some places in the area have received more than 10 inches of rain, resulting in flooding and a few bridges being washed out or becoming impassable.
Members of the community were encouraged not only to, and most importantly, practice safety measures but also to utilize social media and help spread the word of the dangers of flooding by posting selfies and videos and tagging colleagues with the reason “#Iwearblue.”
Robert Guerrero, Crystal Longoria and Johnny Carabajal with local Community Affairs office also reminded residents that, due to the flood order, development permits are a requirement in Bee County, and residents should call the office at 361-621-1553 to see if they are in a flood zone.