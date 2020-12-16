Stakeholders from all over Bee County are attempting to determine the best way to help the area’s homeless population.
A second meeting between law-enforcement personnel, clergymen, business owners, judges and service organization leaders was convened Nov. 24 by Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department.
“I think we’re not asking the right questions,” said Kiki Gonzales, executive director of the Beeville Vineyard, an organization that provides food and utility assistance to disadvantaged area residents. “What does success look like for us? What do we want this to look like a year from now?
“Conversation is good. But conversation doesn’t produce results.”
The participants agreed that in order to best help the homeless men and women living in various areas of the county, their approach must be focused, which is why they formed a committee to draft a plan. Those who volunteered to serve on the committee include Bridge, Sterling Smith of First Presbyterian Church, Gonzales, Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Soliz of the Beeville Housing Authority and Pastor David Lambert of the Maranatha Church of God.
Bridge said that Beeville City Manager John Benson is researching available grant funds for which the city could apply. He mentioned the success of the Sherman Police Department’s Project HELP (Health Emergency Life Plan), which includes an officer, paramedic and social worker who interact regularly with that city’s homeless population as a preemptive measure to avoid crises. Bridge said that because a lot of people living on the streets have mental health needs, some of Project HELP’s interactions include reminding men and women to take their prescribed medications.
In Beeville, Bridge said Police Sgt. Nathan Morin has taken on the role of becoming the department’s mental health officer, responding to diffuse crises involving those with behavioral challenges.
“We can’t just throw these individuals off to the side because of their mental health issues,” said Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu Jr. “It’s our responsibility to take care of them.”
He admitted that homelessness will never be eliminated, but that Beeville could be the one to chart the course for how to meet the needs of the homeless throughout the Coastal Bend region.
Beeville Municipal Judge Anna Silvas also conducted some research and found out about The Homeless Network, which suggested reaching out to Nueces and Victoria counties – both of which have homeless programs – for guidance in setting up services locally.
Silvas also said the state has a program in which it is working to identify homeless people in all 254 counties. She suggested that Bee County create its own database.
Cantu asked Jones if deputies knew of homeless people in the unincorporated areas of the county.
“We come across them when they come through the jail and designate their address as ‘homeless,’” Jones said. “They’re there.”
The chief deputy said jail records could help in creation of the database that Silvas mentioned.
“I have a list of people that are down under the (Washington Street) bridge,” Bridge said. “It’s not all inclusive because people come and go. There’s one who runs every time he sees me.”
Not only are there homeless men and women in the area, but Gonzales said the Vineyard also has encountered residents who are just a paycheck away from living on the streets or those living in insufficient housing. She mentioned one group who splits the rent on a trailer that lacks electricity and running water.
“They come to us for food and we ask them how they’re going to cook it, and they say they go to the clubhouse at a neighboring RV park,” Gonzales said.
Meanwhile, Bridge asks any faith leaders or members of the general public who wish to lend their support to the effort of getting the area’s homeless population back on its feet to call the police department at 361-358-8100.
The committee is set to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 in the Maranatha Church of God at 303 S. Tyler St. in Beeville. The full group plans to meet again in February.