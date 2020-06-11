Community mourns after mother dies in crash

BEEVILLE – Despite her short time on this earth, it is evident that Victoria Elizabeth Arrisola Lyssy made a positive impact on many lives.
“She had a big heart, period,” said Lyssy’s uncle, Chief Robert Rodgers of the Pettus Volunteer Fire Department.
The 25-year-old from Tuleta was killed in a car crash May 30 near Normanna. Her sons, 3-year-old Patton and 1-year-old Hayden, also were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Rodgers confirmed. The boys were hospitalized for their injuries and released June 2.
According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup towing a trailer was being driven south on U.S. 181 at approximately 8:35 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway and veered into the oncoming lane, where it struck Lyssy’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Traverse, as she was driving north, Brandley said.
The driver of the Dodge, who officials did not identify, was transported via ambulance to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville with non-life-threatening injuries.
DPS continues its investigation of the crash.
In addition to Patton and Hayden, Lyssy leaves behind her husband, Chris.
“She was a very, very proud mother and wife,” said Michelle Hartmann, superintendent of the Pawnee Independent School District, where Lyssy was employed for two years as a teaching assistant and lead teacher in a head start classroom.
Hartmann described Lyssy as someone who was family oriented, who loved each of her students as much as she loved her own children. This is why Pawnee ISD did not hesitate to join forces with Pettus ISD – of which Lyssy was an alumna – to do a meal train for her family. Other help that has poured in from around Bee County includes a supply drive in which milk and diapers were collected for Lyssy’s children and a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family that had raised more than $12,000, as of the Bee-Picayune’s deadline.
Hartmann sees the outpouring of support as a fitting tribute to someone who was known for her willingness to help others.
“I think she very much would smile and appreciate that because she was that kind of person,” Hartmann said.
Lyssy’s uncle, Michael Rodgers said, “She was one of those people that if you needed something, she’d take care of it. She was like another grandma, even when she was young.”
Michael Rodgers, like his brother, Robert, served alongside Lyssy in the fire department, where she was a member for more than five years.
“She helped with the fish fry and multiple fundraisers,” Robert Rodgers said. “She was good. She would do anything we asked of her. When we were at a house fire or a brush fire, she would do anything we asked.”
In addition to being an educator, firefighter and family woman, Lyssy also was an active crossfitter. She was a frequent fixture at the BTX Crossfit gym in Beeville for more than three years, said coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer. Also a teacher and volleyball coach in the Beeville ISD, Riojas-Fryer often would come in early to workout before school.
“I would come in at 5:45 in the morning, and she was always there, even with her two boys,” Riojas-Fryer said. “Her fitness, her health was very important to her for the boys.”
In addition to being a competitive person, Lyssy will be remembered at BTX Crossfit for her dedication and determination, Riojas-Fryer said.
“She made you even better,” she said.
Riojas-Fryer recalled that Patton would mimic his mother’s energy, often imitating her movements when she exercised and congratulating her when she finished a set.
“You always wanted to gravitate toward her because she carried herself so well,” Riojas-Fryer said. “She was always loving toward her kids ... She carried that with her every single day, and I’m sure she took that with her outside the gym.”
Lyssy was laid to rest June 5. To honor her memory, BTX Crossfit on June 6 held a “Lifting for Lyssy” event, in which the workout consisted of all of her favorite movements. Gyms in other locations such as Sinton, Hutto, San Antonio and Corpus Christi also participated, Riojas-Fryer said.
“It’s really impacted all of us at the gym,” she said. “When I’m struggling with a workout, hurting, I just remember her voice and say, ‘This one’s for you, Tori.’”
Anyone wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe to benefit Lyssy’s family can visit bit.ly/3cwvWVR.