The Bee County Commissioner’s Court took some time Monday morning to recognize the efforts of a pair of college students, Megan Alaniz and Madison Arthur, who are joining in with an ongoing flurry of community service activities to help clean-up their hometowns.
“I’d like to commend Mr. (Robbie) Guerrero and Commissioner (Kristofer) Linney for getting this set up and providing a resource for our young volunteers to provide that service,” County Judge George Morill III said. “If anybody is interested, I’m sure the young ladies would want to do this next year.”
Commissioner Linney also praised the students, both at the meeting and via his Facebook page, where he routinely organizes community clean-up and service projects.
“Enormous thanks to Michele Preston, Laurie Meynig, Megan Alaniz, Sarah Alaniz, Leighton Flores, Rick and Rachael Casarez, Azia Cochran, Justin Gomez, Nelda Chapa, Michael Chapa, Bryan Chapa, Anthony Arredondo, Alex Hughes, Ryan Salinas, Ryan Nail, Emma Curtis, Madison Arthur, Kenneth Mendoza, Environmental officer Robbie Guerrero and Frank Louis Chiklochik,” Kristoff posted on his Facebook page. “Thank you all for helping with the cleaning of the San Pedro cemetery. It is greatly appreciated by me as well as all the families that have loved ones buried out there.”
The Commissioner’s Court encouraged people to reach out to Guerrero or Linney to take part in these clean-ups, which can qualify as community service hours for anyone who needs those, for college applications or other reasons.
For Linney, though, this is part and parcel of the very platform he ran on, and he has been a spearhead for numerous community clean-ups in the area.
“That is a promise I made and a promise I am keeping … I’m not one of those
guys who is going to do something the first year and the fourth year for re-election,” Linney told the Bee-Picayune. “My promise entails all four years. As soon as I took office from day one, we hit the ground running, whether it was cleaning the cemeteries, cleaning the streets, helping out the veterans, the elderly, there was always something positive being done for the precinct I represent.”
Linney’s efforts have proven to be a gathering place of community spirit, with local businesses taking part to support efforts to beautify Beeville.
“I ride around a lot and I see (streets in need of cleaning) and I’ll put up on Facebook ‘hey, we’re going to do a clean-up on such-and-such streets at Blueberry Hill this Saturday at 9 am and a lot of times the taquerias will … do breakfast tacos for everyone who shows up or Aztec came out and did hamburgers for everyone who was there to clean-up,” Linney said. “It’s not just clean-ups, we’ve done … the old American Legion Hall on the West Side, we repainted the entire building one Saturday … the hall itself got all the paint and brushes and rollers and … I called for volunteers and we got the entire building repainted by 3:00 in the afternoon.”
The college students, Alaniz and Arthur, are Beeville locals who attend Texas A&M and they had contacted Linney in the hopes of bringing a similar community clean-up operation that College Station does down to Beeville. They hope to continue doing community service operations during summer and winter breaks when they are home from school.
Linney claims some clear progress as a result of his clean-up efforts:
“Illegal dumping has decreased … we’re not getting the calls weekly that we used to get,” Linney said.
Part of that comes from his work with the city’s environmental officer, Guerrero, who Linney said he recruited to take action on the issue of dumping – and like his organization efforts, he makes use of Facebook to maximize efficacy.
“What I told him to do is, you go out and you find illegal dumping,” Linney said. “If you find a name? I want you to start blasting that name on Facebook. Let the public know ‘hey, we found you.’ Show the magazine or the letter – mark out the address – but show that name. You’ve been busted.”
Naturally, those caught object to being identified or offer excuses, and so Linney offers them a choice in how to clean up their reputation.
“It’s your name, it’s your trash, it’s on the side of the road, dumped illegally,” Linney said. “You can either come in and help us on an all-day clean-up or we’re going to turn your name in … and you’ll get a fine. It’s actually worked.”
These clean-up projects aren’t always centered around public spaces, but have been more targeted to help out the most vulnerable of the community, in particular the elderly.
“I’ve had people reach out to me, elderly people who need ramps, who need this and that … when the city was going around doing $1,000 fines for people’s yards, for the grass being too tall…a lot of those are people who are just lazy, but there are a lot of those people who are truly elderly, who are veterans who don’t have a means of mowing their grass,” Linney said. “So we’ve actually started a little group called Beeville Beautification Project. We would target veterans and elderly and single mothers with children … we’d go and mow the yard.”
Beyond that, they’ve helped build ramps for disabled veterans and helped clear out garbage and clean for those who have trouble doing so on their own, often with local businesses or Linney and Guerrero themselves donating raw materials to assist in these projects.
If anyone in the community has an idea or request for a clean-up or community service project, Linney invites them to contact him or any member of the Bee County Commissioner’s Court. He is available on Facebook under the Commissioner Kristofer Linney page.