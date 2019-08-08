Community rallies, replaces girl’s stolen wheelchair

Those helping to pay for a replacement wheelchair for 9-year-old Jessi Spann are Aztec Chevrolet, Mickie Ochoa with Angel Care, New Life Church, Julio’s Cafe, John Gutierrez, Ivy White, South Texas Barbecue Emporium, Bridgette O’Neil, Dalé 107.1, Kicker 106, Carabajal family, TLC Pharmacy and an anonymous donor. The girl’s chair was stolen from the bed of her mom’s pickup in June and new ones run several thousand dollars.