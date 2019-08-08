Community rallies, replaces girl’s stolen wheelchair

BEEVILLE – What thieves stole from a young girl, the community here is giving back plus some.
“The scripture says, when the devil steals from you, he will have to give back sevenfold,” said Jesse Berthold, pastor at New Life Church.
A rally of support came from this community — for someone that likely none of them even knew — and raised enough money to replace this Oklahoma girl’s stolen wheelchair. The chair is set to arrive now in less than two weeks.
In late June, thieves stole the chair of 9-year-old Jessi Spann from the bed of her mom’s truck.
That chair was her only means of self-mobility. It was her freedom as she is neither able to walk nor talk.
Along with suffering from three diseases of the brain, Jessi also has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.
Her mom, Taylor Spann, posted on Facebook the events of the theft, hoping to recover the chair.
No luck.
But her post caught the eye of John Gutierrez, who posted a digital call to his friends to help the child and her mother.
“As soon as I saw it, my heart went out,” Berthold said.
Without hesitation, Berthold pledged $1,000; as did Louie Alaniz, general manager of Aztec Chevrolet where Gutierrez works. Alaniz even committed whatever would be necessary beyond the received donations.
“When you have the means to help somebody, you don’t hold back,” Berthold said. “When God’s people come together, we are stronger.”
Alaniz said that he did not hesitate when Taylor carried in Jessi to meet him.
“Seeing that little girl kind of breaks your heart,” he said.
Despite having her freedom stolen, she still had a smile on her face that day.
“I have a soft spot for kids,” he said. “Whatever we can do to give back is what it is all about it.”
Within five hours, enough money had been raised to pay for the chair, in full.
“When people saw that, it pulled them together,” Berthold said. “Scripture says, true religion is when you stand up to help the orphans and the widows.”
While this family is neither, it is that idea of helping those in need that drew so many to donate.
“In times like this, God uses us to show that He is good,” Berthold said.
The chair is still on order and will take just under a couple of weeks before it is ready.
Because of the extent of her disability, the chair is being designed around her needs.
About a week ago, Jessi was fitted for the chair, making it uniquely hers.
“It is completely custom molded to her body,” said Fred Morón Jr., owner and pharmacist at TLC Pharmacy. “With her limited range of movement, this chair will require some custom add-ons.”
With the help of Joe Vargas, his medical supplier, Morón was able to get the chair ordered from Sunrise Medical in California.
“The company that makes the wheelchair is aware of the situation,” Morón said.
That is likely why, when Gutierrez received the bill, it wasn’t what he expected.
Instead of being $5,575, it was slashed to $3,289.
“I am just glad we are able to get it for them,” Morón said.
And the extra money, they are working on a special surprise for Jessi.
