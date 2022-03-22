For the past few weeks, the Bee County Chamber of Commerce has been accepting nominations for inspiring women in Bee County. To celebrate these women, as well as women everywhere, the Bee County Chamber of Commerce hosted a dinner celebration at the Beeville country club during National Women’s Week.
Attendees to this event were able to enjoy a three course meal consisting of a garden salad, a main course of lasagna and green beans and, for dessert, a white frosted pecan cake.
By the end of the nomination process, there were 21 nominees.
Throughout the meal, five of the nominees stood at the podium to speak words of inspiration to the gathered crowd.
The speakers were Eveline Bethune, Libby Spires, Kayla Devora-Jones, Paula Williams and Mickie Trevino.
“This was our first year to honor women during National Women’s Week, said Tracy Florence, the executive director of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce and visitors center. “We kind of threw it together pretty quick, but we thought it would be pretty nice to let the community nominate women for National Women’s Week. ... It was really nice and enlightening to read all of the comments that were made for these women.”
These nominations were for women in the community who the people of Bee County felt were influential in their lives and the community. All the nominees received a large star with their name written on the front to show that the community recognizes them and their hard work.
Bethune, owner of Coastal Bend Retail Holdings LLC. spoke words of encouragement to the assembled attendees. Throughout her speech, she encouraged women to be active and to reach out for opportunities while also breaking the mold. Her main statement was that there is no singular path towards the future.
“I kept saying ‘They will be disappointed. They will care.’ I’m saying who is they? There is no they, there’s only you. It’s your life. Live the life that you want to live,” said Bethune.
Spires spoke about her experience being a small business owner in a small town. Spires owns Florette E Spires, PC, a tax and business financial consulting firm.
Most important to Spires’ speech was the reminder to women that while it is not a bad thing to work towards a goal, they should also keep in mind that constant work can cause burnout.
“If you take away anything from what I say tonight,” said Spires. “... just remember to take some time off for yourself. You have to. I know I do.”
Devora-Jones is the dean of student services and accessibility at Coastal Bend College. She took the attendees on a journey through her life and how she got to where she is with the help of the important female mentors in her life.
“Sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves and what we can do, but others see something in us,: said Devora-Jones. “... through my journey I decided ‘you know what, this is an opportunity and I’m going to take the chance. Let’s see what happens.’”
Williams is a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing. She is the program manager of hospital experience at Christus Spohn Beeville.
Williams spoke about her time working towards becoming a registered nurse while also being a young mother. Most importantly, she highlighted her nursing team, who works with her to do the best job they can.
“Given that women make up 80% of the total healthcare workforce and are the backbone of our healthcare community, I spend a lot of time with them,” said Williams. “Along with their healthcare roles, many women serve as the primary caregivers to their children, aging parents and relatives. ... I won’t soon forget gathering my mostly female team during (Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19) when the future was still still unknown and asking them to step out into that unknown with me. ... When women support each other, incredible things happen.”
Trevino, the co-owner of Angel Care Ambulance Service in Beeville and the constable of Pct. 2, gave many different pieces of advice to the gathered listeners.
“Always, always remain humble and kind to everyone,” Trevino said as she closed out the evening.
The remaining nominees were each given their stars. The other nominees were:
Elizabeth Aliseda
Lauren Barnett
Nancy Bond
Cathey Brown
Valerie Cantu
Brenda Delarosa
Erin Dial
Laura Fischer
Florence
Colette Hamilton
Brittney Martin
Connie McElwain
Kelly McNeese-Hensley
Pauline Rabe
Layla Trevino
Janine Zander
Although no official date has been planned, the Bee County Chamber of Commerce plans to hold another celebration of women in 2023.
