Community saying farewell to judge

BEEVILLE – A reception is planned Friday for County Judge Stephanie Moreno who will be leaving office that following Monday.
The reception is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom, Room 110, of the Bee County Courthouse.
Commissioners last week unanimously agreed to appoint Trace Morrill, another local attorney, as interim county judge.
He is set to be sworn in at 9 a.m. Monday.
Commissioner Sammy Farias, during this week’s court meeting, requested that the courthouse be opened for one hour at 9 a.m. allowing Morrill to take the oath of office.
“We’re going to be closed here and we’ve got to notify the sheriff’s office so they can appear here for an hour between our nine and 10,” Farias said before receiving approval for the ceremony.
Moreno announced Jan. 3 her intent to resign, saying she was accepting the position of executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
She will continue to live in Beeville as this position affords her the ability to work from home.
Morrill, by accepting this position, will be required to resign from the Coastal Bend College board where he currently serves as trustee. He said that as both the college and county are taxing entities, he could not serve on both boards.
On Tuesday evening, the college board met in executive session eventually announcing that Bill Whitworth would hold the vacant seat until the May election.