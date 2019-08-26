BEEVILLE — Bee Development Authority board members voted last week to proceed with negotiations with a Longview-based energy company that wants to provide an alternative source of electricity.
Lyndon Nance was at the Aug. 12 meeting to see about leasing five acres at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex to be used as a site for an electric generating facility.
Nance said he would be interested in obtaining the use of the property because he had been told he would not be able to lease the fire department building at the former naval air station.
The board voted to proceed with the lease agreement as long as attorneys for the business, Aperion Energy Group, and the attorney for the BDA can agree on a contract.
“All we’re asking for is permission to go to work,” Nance told the board.
The decision to proceed with the negotiations came after the board went into an executive session at the meeting’s end.
Nance said he became interested in the Chase Field site after learning that the City of Beeville had expressed an interest in finding an alternative source of electricity for its water treatment facility.
Nance said the company plans to have a natural gas pipeline extended to the generation site to fuel the equipment.
If the agreement is approved, Nance said Aperion would like to provide electricity for a thermoplastic pipe manufacturing facility at the complex along with other BDA facilities at Chase Field.
In addition, the company will be able to a provide diesel-fueled backup power to the complex.
The company, Nance said, is willing to invest $1 million in the project and absorb the costs of providing maintenance for the facility.
“The city doesn’t want to work with us until we have a power plant,” Nance said.
Board members also heard an update on negotiations with the pipe manufacturer regarding an insurance requirement.
BDA Director Jaime Arrisola said the company, Trojan Pipe, is not in compliance with the insurance requirement.
Board members voted to give the company 10 days to comply with the requirement.
The board also heard a report on BDA investments from Jim Eller, senior vice president and investment officer for Wells Fargo.
Eller said lower interest rates have had a negative effect on the returns on investment recently.
Board members also agreed to allow one of its board members, Bernie Saenz, to negotiate with a company which has proposed providing a new web site for the authority and postpone action on choosing a company to provide a property condition assessment of facilities at Chase.
