Beeville is ready to look to the future and prepare for new development. The Beeville Planning and Zoning Commission along with the Beeville City Council looked to the next two decades through Beeville’s comprehensive plan.
Meredith Dang, the community planning practice leader at Kendig Keast Collaborative, led the presentation to the commission and the City Council. She highlighted what the city could look forward to in the future, how the plan can be implemented, and the near term priorities for this long range plan.
According to Dang’s presentation, this plan was developed over the course of a year via discussions with citizens, open houses, online surveys and meetings with the comprehensive plan advisory committee. The plan focuses on growth capacity, land use and development, housing and neighborhoods, transportation, economic development and recreation/amenities.
The top six priorities of the comprehensive plan is making housing needs a core focus, pro-actively preparing for potential future growth, supporting Beeville’s economic base, bolstering Beeville’s image and appearance, improving residents’ quality of life and advancing plan priorities.
The near term priorities cover a number of different areas. The growth capacity and transportation priorities include:
• Continued improvement of the city’s water and wastewater systems.
• Building upon partnerships established during the pandemic to ensure continued coordination amongst first responders, medical personal, schools and the local government.
• Repair and installation of city infrastructure.
Housing and neighborhood near term priorities include:
• Increasing focus on illegal dumping eradication.
• Completing the housing action plan, attracting more residential developers.
• Evaluating the potential for more volunteer programs regarding home repairs and maintenance.
Recreation priorities include:
• An investment in amenities in the existing parks based on the desires of Beeville citizens.
• The creation of community events and recreational programming.
• Updating the parks master plan.
Lastly, economic near term priorities include:
• An increased effort in utilizing code enforcement to ensure proper maintenance of commercial properties.
• Development of a workforce housing task force.
• Supporting the active recruitment of new establishments in the city, including eateries and entertainment.
Dang said that the plan is being developed so that Beeville can control its own future while also planning ahead to make Beeville into the best town it can be.
The final stage of implementation and finalization will take place in June.
Following the presentation, an open house was held where citizens could write down what questions or comments regarding the plan.
One such comment asked for consideration regarding rehabilitation and recovery programs. Another comment requested more attention for mental health care for youths and adults.
Before the plan can be implemented, Kendig Keast Collaborative must finalize the public hearing draft of the plan, hold a planning commission public hearing on the proposed plan and have the City Council consider adopting the plan.
