Computer breakdown preventing water bills going out

BEEVILLE – City residents have begun to notice that they have not received a water bill in a couple of months.
City Manager Joe B. Montez said bills stopped being mailed when a piece of aging, IMB billing equipment broke down earlier this year.
“We thought IBM could fix the old one,” Montez said. But that was no longer possible.
The city has ordered a new machine, but Montez said he was concerned about taking delivery now.
City Hall has been vacant more than a month as a company specializing in mold remediation has been working on removing mold and asbestos.
A plumbing leak at City Hall flooded the entire building with a couple of inches of water before plumbers were able to stop the leak in early August.
When the remediation company started inspecting the building for mold contamination, its employees discovered asbestos in the ceiling of the building.
Also, the inspectors found problems with the roof at City Hall that had caused the roof to leak for years.
The city has moved its utility bill staff to the David Silva Municipal Court building at 405 N. St. Mary’s St.
Personnel there are able to help utility customers by finding how much they owe in back utility bills and accepting their payments.
The municipal court building is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the utility office closes at 4:30.
Customers also may call the utility billing staff at 354-5337 and ask for Jody Sexton. She can accept payment over the telephone.
Customers also may pay their bills by going to the city of Beeville website and also paying with credit cards.
The city manager was reluctant to spend the $6,000-$7,000 for a new machine when it would have to be installed at the municipal court building first and then moved to City Hall later.
Montez said he was afraid the machine could be damaged during the move.
However, because no one had any idea how long the work at City Hall will take and because utility customers will face having to pay bills for multiple months, he said he will take the chance and have a new machine installed at the Silva facility.
Montez encouraged customers to visit the municipal court building. He said that way customers can pay for any bills they have not yet received and not have to worry about paying them later.
The staff at the court building said bills are always due either on the 15th or at the end of every month.
The city is not issuing disconnect notices to utility personnel for any bills that have become delinquent since the billing equipment broke down months ago.
However, any bills that were delinquent before the machine quit working may result in a disconnect notice.
Montez said all utility bills will have to be paid in full as soon as customers receive them.
Customers will be allowed to pay off their delinquent bills only in extreme cases.
