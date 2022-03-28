Rev. Gary Conklin will speak on Faith Lutheran Church’s women’s ministry outreach for the fourth program in the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon Series at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Tuesday, March 29.
A brown bag lunch will be served by the women of Faith Lutheran from 11:30 a.m. until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m. The cost is $5 for those who have not already paid for the season.
Reservations should be made by calling the St. Philip’s office, 361-319-4226, by Friday afternoon March 25, and either talking to the secretary or leaving a voicemail message. Reservations may also be emailed to churchoffice@saintphillipsbeeville.com. Those with reservations for the series will be automatically renewed.
For those who forget to make a reservation, a few walk-ins can be accommodated.
Conklin is the pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. He also serves on the synod council of the Southwest Texas Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He is also currently the president of the Beeville Vineyard.
Conklin is married, with four grown children and five grandchildren.