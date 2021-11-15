Bee County fell in line with the majority of Texas voters, helping push eight amendments through onto the Texas Constitution.
In the constitutional amendment election on Nov. 2, Bee County and Texas on the whole both voted “for” eight different additions to state law. Out of the 15,596 registered voters in the county, just 790 turned out to polls for the election (5.07% turnout).
The closest vote came from Proposition 2, an amendment which would authorize a county to issue bonds to “finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 2 passed statewide with 63.09% approval, but had a closer fight in Bee County with a 55.88% “for” vote (442 votes) and 349 “against” votes (44.12%).
One proposition where Bee County felt more strongly “for” an amendment was Proposition 4. This amendment would change “the eligibility requirements for a Justice of the Supreme Court, a Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a Justice of a Court of Appeals, and a District Judge.”
Statewide, Proposition 4 passed by gaining 58.78% of the vote, while Bee County voted “for” the proposition more fervently (62.79%).
The other semi-contested result was Proposition 5, which would provide “additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.” The proposition was approved in Bee County with 65.25% of the vote “for,” while it passed statewide with 59.23% of the vote.
Other propositions approved by the state and voted “for” by Bee County were:
• Proposition 1, which authorizes “the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.” The proposition passed with 83.29% of the vote “for” in Bee County and 83.82% of the vote “for” statewide.
• Proposition 3, which prohibits “this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations,” passed statewide with 62.42% of the vote “for.” The proposition was approved by Bee County with 74.81% of the vote.
• Proposition 6, which establishes “a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation,” passed statewide with 87.87% of the vote “for.” The proposition was approved by Bee County with 89.68% of the vote.
• Proposition 7, which would “allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse if 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.” The proposition was voted 89.51% “for” by Bee County and 87.12% “for” statewide.
• Proposition 8, which authorizes “the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed forces of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.” The proposition was 92.66% voted “for” in Bee County, and voted “for” statewide with 87.76% of the vote.
For full results of the constitutional amendment election, including results by county, visit https://results.texas-election.com.
