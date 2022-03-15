Bee County residents have a barbeque cook-off to look forward to on March 26.
This cook-off will benefit the Central Texas Tortoise Rescue. According to Rose Simola, who is hosting the event through Smoke and Roses Barbeque Events, many people get tortoises as pets, unaware that they will grow to a massive size at 150 pounds. This organization can help take in tortoises that need to be rehomed.
Simola owns a tortoise named Toogie. He now weighs 40 pounds and will be the mascot of the cookoff. Having raised a tortoise of her own, this is a cause that is close to Simola’s heart.
“What we hope to do is try to educate the public,” said Simola. “... What this will do for them is help them buy tortoise food, building supplies, heating pads for them in the winter. It will mainly help with their habitat and veterinary needs, if any.”
The cook-off is sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. According to Simola, trophies will be available for first through third place in each division as well as cash prizes. The divisions are chicken, pork spareribs and brisket. There will also be a jackpot bean, chili and chef’s choice contest.
The entry fee for the cook-off will be $175 with $25 of each entry going back to the Central Texas Tortoise Rescue.
A silent action will also be held during the cook-off. During the auction, attendees can expect to see items that have been donated for the event. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Central Texas Tortoise Rescue.
Overall, Simola wishes to educate people on how to care for a tortoise, what they eat, what they do and what their temperament can be.
“If you can help in any way, please donate to this organization,” said Simola.
Simola conceived the idea of the cook-off during late 2021 after seeing a request for donations from the Central Texas Tortoise Rescue. She has been planning the event with the help of Sarah Castaneda, who has been spearheading social media outreach and promotion. Yvonne Dunn is also assisting Simola by coordinating portions of the event.
While no plans have been made for future cook-offs, Simola hopes to hold another event to benefit the Central Texas Tortoise Rescue in the future.
