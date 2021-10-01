Cooking came to a thrilling head Saturday, Sept. 11, with the first Uncommon Junior Chef Cooking Competition at the Coffee Barrel in Beeville.
Six teams, all comprised of school-age kids from Bee County, competed for bragging rights as winners of the inaugural event.
“The idea is to help our kids learn principals of sustainability in a really big way through fun, exciting activities, and then they can take those ideas home and start being more sustainable in different ways,” Dhavel Patel, owner of the Coffee Barrel, said.
Of those six teams, who were given an hour to look in their mystery box (composed of ingredients supporting the sustainability idea) and make a dish to wow the judges, Team R.A.R. Cookers was declared the best of the bunch.
“R.A.R.” stands for the first initials of the junior cookers’ first names: Riley Smith, Afi Chancellor and Remmy Morin.
The trio received Orstead tumblers, a Coffee Barrel gift card and the honor of being the special chefs at an Uncommon Table dinner amidst a resounding round of applause.
The winning dish: T-Rex stir fry ... with lots of extra, of course.
Plates were scored on three criteria: taste, creativity and appearance, and cookers were pulled from diverse groups of Bee County students, kindergarten to 10th grade.
Patel teamed up with energy company Orsted Onshore North America LLC, which is currently building a wind farm on the northern end of the county and partnering with Patel financially to build sustainability programs, for the competition.
“We’ve come up with a whole curriculum and the junior chef competition is one of those activities because everything in the mystery box of ingredients represents different facets of sustainability. Stuff either came from the garden or a local producer.”
The second-place team in the competition was the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose team members received East and Crow T-shirts, a Coffee Barrel gift card, chef hats and a one-on-one session with the Atomic Baker.
Third place went to Shakers and Bakers. Its members received a Coffee Barrel gift card and Uncommon Table dinner.
Nearly 150 people attended the competition.
“Fantastic,” said Patel when asked how the event went. “I think the kids and the parents both had fun; we had great weather. I don’t think it could have gone better.”
More cooking competitions may be on the horizon as well, Patel said, including adult competitions. He is looking to do them on a quarterly basis, noting the interest and having the first event under his belt.
When asked if she had fun and would do it again, Remmy gave a shy nod, but the large smile said it all.
