Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting the “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series of classes at the Joe E. Barnhart Bee County Library.
Classes will be held on Thursdays: July 1, 15, 22 and 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.
The goal of the program is to teach those with diabetes, their family members or those just wanting to learn, about making changes to foods we eat and how it is prepared.
“We know it can be confusing,” said Landen Gulick, County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources. “There are a lot of different messages out there for how to eat when you have diabetes, but the best diet to be on is the one where you feel that you aren’t on a diet.”
Joining Gulick will be David Leal, a health specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “This series of classes will review basic nutrition and cooking techniques that can help participants become more aware of the quality of their recipes and hopefully encourage them to eat a more balanced plate,” said Leal.
The “Cooking Well for Diabetes” program is part of the Healthy South Texas initiative from the Texas A&M System that aims to prevent and manage Chronic Disease like Diabetes. The program was recently conducted virtually via Facebook in Refugio, Goliad and Karnes counties.
For more information, call 361-621-1552.
About Healthy Texas
Healthy Texas combines the expertise of the Texas A&M University Health Science Center with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s one-of-a-kind, statewide reach to promote preventive health at the most local level of the community, improving the well-being of Texans for generations to come. “Healthy South Texas,” the pilot program of Healthy Texas, is a novel effort to reduce the highest impact diseases and their consequences, including diabetes, asthma and infectious disease, throughout a 27-county region in South Texas. This comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team engages families, enhances education and promotes behavior change to improve quality of medical care and health outcomes. Learn more at healthytexas.tamu.edu.