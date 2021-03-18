Three Beeville men have been charged and officials say additional arrests are likely as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said that at approximately 3:35 p.m. Feb. 26, the investigation led officers to the 1100 block of North Buchanan Street where they observed what appeared to be a drug transaction.
“Officers discovered that three individuals were in possession of controlled substances and placed the three individuals into custody,” he said.
Between all three subjects, Bridge said police found a total of 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Officers said all three men were witnessed as being involved in the drug transaction.
Arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana were 43-year-old Jerry Rodriguez, 43-year-old Christopher Govella and 38-year-old Jason Coffeen. Additionally, the police chief said Rodriguez was the subject of an outstanding probation warrant related to an earlier unrelated charge of possession of a controlled substance.
All three men were transported to the Bee County Jail where, according to jail records each is being held in lieu of a total bond of $17,000. Rodriguez is being held without bail in connection with his arrest warrant.
Of the three offenses with which the men are charged, the most serious is manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1. Under the Texas Penal Code, this is a first-degree felony, meaning it is punishable by life or a term of 5-99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, if convicted.