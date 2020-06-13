BEEVILLE – Thanks to information from the public, police here believe they are close to identifying and apprehending a group responsible for a string of recent car burglaries.
“Arrests are forthcoming, in the very near future,” said Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department.
The chief said “portable items and purses with credit cards” were stolen from vehicles in three areas of town – outside the Sure Stay Motel on U.S. Highway 59, on East Crockett Street and in the Las Palmas neighborhood – during the early morning hours of June 2.
Bridge said there were two to four suspects seen on surveillance video at the Sure Stay Motel pulling door handles of parked cars. They were seen leaving in a small white sport-utility vehicle.
This underscores the importance of taking some basic precautions when leaving vehicles unattended. Bridge suggests locking cars when they are not in use and concealing valuables.
“We want to remind people to keep their personal valuables inside their home or in the trunk of a car,” he said.
Additionally, when it comes to tools, mowers, power equipment or any portable item bearing a serial number, Bridge reminds citizens to keep track of that information.
“We recover a lot of property that we can’t return to the rightful owner because we can’t prove it belongs to them,” he said. “Take a picture or some kind of record of the serial number.”
Anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide their information to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Cash rewards are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.