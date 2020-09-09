BEEVILLE – Continued complaints from neighbors about suspicious activity in the Normandy Apartments in the 1200 block of Houston Street has resulted in four people being arrested on narcotics charges.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said that on Aug. 21 at 7:10 p.m., officers – including members of the department’s special response team – executed a search warrant at one of the units in the complex.
“The officers received information that there were possibly two pitbulls inside the apartment, so animal control officers were asked to go along as well to be able to detain the animals,” he said.
Police Lt. Ken Jefferson said when officers entered the apartment, they found residents 51-year-old Abel Moreno Jr. and 47-year-old Kimberly Ramirez along with 36-year-old Jenna Martinez and 43-year-old Dionicio Carrizales, both of Beeville.
“The reason we were even focusing on this apartment is because we were receiving numerous complaints of reports of foot traffic to and from this apartment,” Bridge said.
Jefferson said that once inside, officers found synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and scales. As a result, all four of those present in the apartment were charged with manufacture and delivery of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 and manufacture and delivery of 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2A.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/