WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Corpus Christi area received several federal grants totaling $1,244,726 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced May 1.
Among those receiving grants is the Beeville Housing Authority to the tune of $72,008 in Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and $29,706 for the Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Corpus Christi area an important priority during the outbreak.”
The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.
