Coronavirus limitations present challenges for eateries

BEEVILLE – Because of complying with regulations and meeting expenses such as payroll and real estate overhead, running a restaurant is not easy.
But in the last few weeks, the business has gotten even harder thanks to increased restrictions and supply shortages during the current coronavirus scare.
“It’s challenging for sure, making sure we comply with all of the changing rules and edicts that come out every day and keep supplied with the commodities that we need,” Margaret Hazel Tindol, who along with Hattie Odom owns Hattie & Hazel’s on Bowie Street in downtown Beeville, said March 24.
In addition to experiencing the same difficulty as everyone else when it comes to shortages of items at Walmart and H-E-B, Tindol and Odom have had problems obtaining items from food service distributors.
“Even they’re allocating certain things to us so they can see that all of their customers get a little bit of something,” Tindol said.
Odom added, “There’s been days when nobody had green onions, so somebody would go to the store and get green onions. All of a sudden there was no onions or no potatoes, so sometimes we buy that allotment at H-E-B or Walmart because we don’t need two cases of it.”
Tindol said, “We were used to, if they didn’t have it, get it off one of the trucks. But all of a sudden, the trucks didn’t have it.”
But Hattie & Hazel’s’ biggest challenge has been keeping the staff employed. There are five workers besides Tindol and Odom.
“They were very physically and emotionally spent, physically spent by the end of the week,” Odom said. “(Our staff) didn’t know if they were going to shut down restaurants, how the governor or the president were going to handle that situation.”
Tindol said, “We met, had a staff meeting and told them that Hattie and I had never sailed a ship through these waters before but that our main goal was to take care of our staff and our community.”
In keeping with that mindset, since local grocers have been having shortages on certain food staples, Hattie’s & Hazel’s has been selling rice and potatoes by the pound and farm-fresh eggs by the dozen. Those items, like those on the menu, are available at curbside or at the counter. However, the restaurant only is allowing up to three customers inside at a time.
Ordering at Hattie & Hazel’s can be done via telephone or at curbside. In addition to coming to pickup items in person, Odom said they also deliver.
Unfortunately though, the restaurant is not taking special orders right now, and catering is canceled until further notice.
Despite the current adversity, Odom and Tindol are confident they will weather this storm.
“We both have great faith in God,” Tindol said. “No matter what happens, he’s there with us.”
On the north side of town, Republik BBQ & Brew on North St. Mary’s Street also has had to change the way it does business. Manager Misty Davis said March 26 that in addition to the dining room being closed, so are the bar and the patio. And only one customer at a time is allowed at the counter because space is lacking to separate people 6 feet apart according to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Or if people want, they can wait at their cars, and we can take their food to them,” Davis said.
Patrons also can order by phone and pick it up at the counter. However, at this time there is a limited menu and also limited hours. Republik is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sundays, it is open noon to 4 p.m., but Davis said the restaurant is considering closing on Sundays.
“We haven’t had to layoff restaurant staff, just the landscaper and the cleaning lady,” she said. “But we’re operating with half the hours. We only have eight people on the schedule.”
Customer support has not waned.
“Everybody has been very understanding and supportive,” Davis said. They are grateful that we’re still open and they’ve been generous tippers. They’re just happy that we’re still trying.”
Like Hattie & Hazel’s, Davis is thankful that Beeville has stuck with them through this difficult time.
“Thanks to the community for all their support,” she said.