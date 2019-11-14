Cost of trash cleanup continues to rise

BEEVILLE – The county spends about $24,000 a year just in picking up and disposing of the trash left along the side of the road.
Ray Gonzales, who heads the county’s road and bridge department, reminds that this is just an estimate as some months are worse than others.
What is more concerning is the amount it would have increased had Camacho Recycling not found an alternative source to dispose of old mattresses.
“When your big landfills in Corpus Christi decided they are going to charge more, then we have to charge more,” he said. Disposal of these was once $2. However, the Corpus landfill has raised this now to $28.
“Camacho found another landfill that only charges $12,” he told commissioners recently. “I am just glad Camacho found a landfill that is cheaper.”
What people do not understand is that this is not a profit making venture for the county.
“We are losing money — big money,” he said. “It is not the county trying to make money.”
At the disposal sites in Normanna and Skidmore, the amount charged is the amount it costs to dispose of the trash.
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, during a recent meeting reminded, “Recycling has gone to zero. Not just here but nationwide.
“For some reason people like to leave their mattresses on the road for people to dispose of.”
Tires, too, can get costly as each, depending on its size, runs between $3 and $4 each for disposal.
“Most of the tires we dispose of are found on the rights of way,” he said. “We have seen it where we find tires every few feet. It is obvious that someone is going down the road and chunking the tires.”
Gonzales said that he often fields numerous calls a month from residents about dumped tires, trash, mattresses and couches.
“People are constantly calling abut trash along the roadway,” he said.
Gonzales said he isn’t always able to pickup the trash immediately, in part because it would take manpower away from their other projects such as road repairs.
“I just have to leave it there until we get someone free,” he said.
And disposal is more than just having someone, or a crew depending on the amount, to go out and pick up the trash.
“It is not just about the money. It takes time to dispose of the trash,” he said. “It is also the time it takes to sort, bag and haul-off the trash.”
The litters are not just hitting one spot or one area. “It is all over the county,” Gonzales said.
While it is possible to determine the owner of some property — not all of it traceable.
Gonzales recalled one such time when bags of trash were found weekly along the same stretch of roadway.
The owner was identified.
“I went and knocked on the lady’s house,” he said. “She was paying her son to take it to the dump.
“And he was just pocketing the money and throwing the trash along the roadway.”
Gonzales said the mother promised to “handle” her son that day. That problem was solved.
If a case can be made and the people refuse to pick up the trash found, he will give the information to investigators.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.